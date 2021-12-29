Saudi king says OPEC+ pact 'essential' for oil market stability

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on
Wednesday the OPEC+ production agreement was "essential" to oil
market stability and stressed the need for producers to comply
with the pact.
The king, in an annual speech to the advisory Shura Council
carried on state media, said market stability and balance are a
pillar of Saudi energy policy and efforts by the world's top oil
exporter to maintain spare capacity had proven important to
safeguarding energy supply security.
"The Kingdom ... confirms its keenness for the continuation
of the OPEC+ agreement due to its essential role in oil market
stability and also stresses the importance of compliance by all
participating countries with the agreement," the king said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
allies including Russia agreed this month to stick to their
existing policy of monthly oil output increases despite fears a
U.S. release of crude reserves and the Omicron coronavirus
variant would lead to a fresh oil price rout.
The OPEC+ alliance is due to discuss its policy on Jan. 4.
