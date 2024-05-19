May 19 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman will undergo a treatment programme at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah for a lung inflammation, the state news agency said on Sunday. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stock Market News in real time
Funds cut bearish CBOT corn and wheat bets further but pause on beans -Braun
Wall St Week Ahead-Stock market's record-setting rebound may have further to go
Ambrey says Panama-flagged oil tanker reportedly attacked southwest of Yemen's Mocha
Australians stranded in New Caledonia 'running out of food' amid civil unrest
Iranian President Raisi: a hardliner on morality, protests and nuclear talks
Spain recalls ambassador after Argentina's Milei calls PM's wife 'corrupt'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologizes after video depicting attack on ex-girlfriend
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Saudi king to be treated for lung inflammation, state news agency says