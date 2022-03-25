Saudi-led coalition launches operation against Yemen's Houthis

March 26 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in
Yemen began a military operation on Saturday to stop attacks on
its oil facilities and "protect global energy sources," Saudi
state media reported.
The coalition said it was carrying out air strikes in
Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa and Red Sea port city of
Hodeidah.
It said it aims to "protect global energy sources and ensure
supply chains" and that the operation would continue until it
achieves its goals. The operation was in its early stages and
Iran-aligned Houthis should bear the consequences of their
"hostile behavior," the coalition said.
Saudi media earlier quoted the coalition as saying it would
"directly deal with sources of threat," asking civilians to stay
away from any oil site or facility in Hodeidah.
Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy
facilities on Friday. The Saudi-led coalition said oil giant
Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was
hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.
The coalition later said it also had intercepted and
destroyed two drones over Yemeni skies that had been launched
toward the kingdom from oil facilities in Hodeidah.
The coalition said it would spare civilian sites and avoid
collateral damage at oil facilities.
Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said the coalition's
warplanes launched raids on the city of Hodeidah and that
flights are still going on, while residents told Reuters that
raids were near the port of Hodeidah.
Al Masirah TV also said the coalition attacked Salif port,
the electricity corporation, and oil facilities in Hodeidah.
Residents in Sanaa told Reuters the administrative building
of Safer oil company in south of the city was bombed.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Additional
reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Editing by Sandra Maler, Sam
Holmes and William Mallard)