Saudi minister warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince
Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Saturday that sanctions and
underinvestment in the energy sector could result in a shortage
of energy supplies.
The European Union has imposed a series of sanctions against
Russia, reducing Russian energy exports, and other Western
powers have also imposed measures as they seek to further limit
Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.
In response to a question on how the sanctions environment
would affect the energy market, bin Salman told an industry
conference in Riyadh: "All of those so-called sanctions,
embargoes, lack of investments, they will convolute into one
thing and one thing only, a lack of energy supplies of all kinds
when they are most needed".
The prince did not specifically mention Russia in his
remarks. He said Saudi Arabia was working to send Ukraine
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is most commonly used as a
cooking fuel and in heating.
Asked what lessons had been learnt from energy market
dynamics in 2022, Prince Abdulaziz said the most important one
was for the rest of the world to "trust OPEC+".
"We are a responsible group of countries, we do take policy
issues relevant to energy and oil markets in a total silo and we
don't engage ourselves in political issues," the prince said.
The minister said he remains cautious on any increase in
production.
OPEC+, an alliance that includes members of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others including
Russia, agreed last year to cut its production target by 2
million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand, from November
until the end of 2023 to support the market.
An OPEC+ panel that met last Wednesday endorsed the
decision, and the main message throughout the meeting was that
the group would stay the course until the end of the agreement.
