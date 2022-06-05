Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi non-oil private sector grows solidly in May, steady from April - PMI

06/05/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector continued strong growth in May, notching its 21st consecutive month of expansion, as demand withstood rising output costs, a survey showed on Sunday.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the whole economy was steady at 55.7 in May, the same as in April, which was its lowest reading since January and below the series average of 56.8.

The output sub-index, which measures business activity, fell slightly to 59.3 in May from 59.7 in April, which was also the slowest pace of growth since January. It was below the series average since 2009 of 61.4.

"The continued strength of the domestic non-oil economy encouraged firms to pass-through higher input costs to their customers in May, with the latest PMI data indicating another solid increase in selling prices due to greater fuel, material and transport costs," wrote David Owen, economist at survey compiler at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Customer demand appears to be responding well to price mark-ups so far, with another marked increase in new orders recorded in May, leading to a robust expansion in business activity," Owen said.

"However, this may start to change as global inflation builds and household costs rise, particularly as global supply chains remain under considerable pressure from lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war."

The output prices sub-index showed the pace of price increases slowed from April but remained solid, falling to 52.7 in May from 53.4.

Employment growth dipped marginally but remained in growth territory, where it has been each month since April 2021, excluding March this year.

As supply chains remain strained, including due to lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war, "the outlook for future activity remained notably weak, with just 11% of respondents signalling expectations of a rise in output by May 2023, less than half the survey's long-run trend," Owen said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:32aUk military intelligence-ukraine's counterattack will likely blu…
RE
01:31aUk military intelligence says over the last 24 hours, ukrainian…
RE
01:30aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:24aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, South calls it a 'test' of new government
RE
01:24aN.Korea fires volley of missiles, South calls it a 'test' of new government
RE
01:17aChinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear
RE
01:10aPhilippines raises alert level at restive volcano after spewing cloud of ash
RE
01:07aRussian forces control eastern part of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor
RE
01:07aGovernor of ukraine's luhansk region says russian forces continu…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
2Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
3China successfully launches new manned spacecraft to space station
4Sura Development and Investment P L C : Trading (SURA) 2022 06 03
5Jordan Hotels & Tourism : Assembly Decision-(JOHT)-2022-06-03

HOT NEWS