CAIRO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia expects its oil revenues to reach 558 billion riyals ($148.75 billion) in 2021, up around 35% from the previous year, a budget document showed on Sunday.

($1 = 3.7513 Saudi riyals)

