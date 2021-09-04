Saudi's SRC signs $533 million refinance deal with social insurance agency

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Saudi Real Estate Refinance
Company (SRC), the Saudi equivalent of U.S. mortgage finance
business Fannie Mae, said on Saturday it had reached a
refinancing deal with the country's largest social insurance
agency worth 2 billion riyals ($533.35 million).
Under the deal, the portfolio of a housing programme backed
by the General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI),
Masakin, will be refinanced. Masakin provides fixed-rate
murabaha home financing for state and private sector workers as
well as pensioners.
Masakin is managed by home financing company Dar Al Tamleek.
"The partnership with GOSI further accelerates our purpose
of achieving greater home ownership in the Kingdom," SRC's Chief
Executive Fabrice Susini said in a statement.
"Our work with organisations such as GOSI makes home
financing even more accessible and affordable to citizens whilst
providing additional dynamism to the Kingdom's robust home
financing."
SRC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's sovereign
wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), last year bought
a mortgage portfolio worth more than 3 billion riyals from the
Saudi Public Pension Agency.
As part of the Vision 2030 reform programme promoted by
Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,
the kingdom aims to increase home ownership to 70% by 2030.
Susini told Reuters in March that roughly 62% of Saudis now
own homes, exceeding the government's target for 60% by 2020.
($1 = 3.7499 riyals)
(Reporting by Yousef Saba
Editing by Helen Popper)