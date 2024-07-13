CAIRO, July 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's investment ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudia Group to support investors and executives from global companies who are aiming to relocate to the Kingdom, Saudia Group said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Adam Makary and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
Stock Market News
50 billion dollars - What US insurers pocketed for fictitious illnesses
South Korea's SK On in talks to supply prismatic EV batteries as it seeks turnaround
Wheat Futures Drop After WASDE Shows Higher Production - Daily Grain Highlights
South Korea's SK On in talks to supply prismatic EV batteries as it seeks turnaround
Auto workers union chief blasts Trump, praises Biden without using his name
Philippine Senate orders arrest of mayor probed for alleged Chinese crime ties
Chances of finding survivors slim after Nepal landslide, official says
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- Saudi's investment ministry and Saudia Group sign MoU to boost investment