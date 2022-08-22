Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi says OPEC+ can confront market challenges, including by cutting output

08/22/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister said OPEC+ has the means and flexibility to deal with challenges, including by cutting oil output, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing comments Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg.

The minister also said that paper and physical markets had become increasingly disconnected, and that a new deal between OPEC+ partners beyond 2022 would be agreed.

"Soon we will start working on a new agreement beyond 2022," he said.

Brent crude prices pared losses sharply on the news and were trading down 55 cents at $96.17 by 1637 GMT, having earlier slipped to as low as $92.36.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to increase output by 648,000 bpd in each of July and August as they fully unwind nearly 10 million bpd of cuts implemented in May 2020 to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group agreed earlier this month to raise production quotas by another 100,000 bpd in September as it faced pressure from major consumers including the United States, which are keen to cool prices.

Only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are believed to have spare capacity and the ability to increase production in a meaningful way.

But Prince Abdulaziz pointed to thin liquidity and extreme volatility taking focus away from the issue of spare capacity.

"Without sufficient liquidity, markets can’t reflect the realities of the physical fundamentals in a meaningful way and can give a false sense of security at times when spare capacity is severely limited and the risk of severe disruptions remains high," he said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Maha El Dahan, Rowena Edwards and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.53% 2.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 95.77 Delayed Quote.24.16%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.29% 807.1499 Real-time Quote.23.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.18% 59.375 Delayed Quote.-20.87%
WTI 0.10% 89.511 Delayed Quote.20.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pU.S. crude in SPR falls to lowest since Jan 1985
RE
01:18pEast Libya forces say they shot down a drone
RE
01:02pMichigan jury begins to weigh case against two accused of plot to kidnap governor
RE
12:52pSaudi says OPEC+ can confront market challenges, including by cutting output
RE
12:46pCanada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe -PM Trudeau
RE
12:43pOhio teachers strike over class sizes, building conditions
RE
12:27pU.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher
RE
12:27pMexico president sidesteps calls to probe predecessor over missing students
RE
12:27pVenezuela's second largest refinery resumes gasoline production
RE
12:26pRussia blames Ukraine for fatal Moscow car bomb
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
3Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
4AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5Fresenius Shares Rise on New CEO Appointment

HOT NEWS