Saudi sovereign fund PIF launches coffee company

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth
fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said on Sunday it had
launched a coffee company to promote the kingdom's coffee beans.
The Saudi Coffee Company will provide support to the
national coffee industry through the entire supply chain, from
bean to cup, the PIF said.
It will also play a key role in developing production in the
southern Jazan region, home to the Coffea Arabica, it said.
The Saudi Coffee Company is expected to invest nearly 1.2
billion riyals ($319 million) over the next 10 years in the
national coffee industry, to help boost annual production from
300 tonnes to 2,500 tonnes.
($1 = 3.7509 riyals)
