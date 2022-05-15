Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Saudi sovereign fund PIF launches coffee company

05/15/2022 | 07:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said on Sunday it had launched a coffee company to promote the kingdom's coffee beans.

The Saudi Coffee Company will provide support to the national coffee industry through the entire supply chain, from bean to cup, the PIF said.

It will also play a key role in developing production in the southern Jazan region, home to the Coffea Arabica, it said.

The Saudi Coffee Company is expected to invest nearly 1.2 billion riyals ($319 million) over the next 10 years in the national coffee industry, to help boost annual production from 300 tonnes to 2,500 tonnes.

($1 = 3.7509 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30aEgypts supply minister says india’s ban on wheat exports does no…
RE
08:30aGerman Chancellor Scholz's SPD party faces test in key state vote
RE
08:30aGerman Chancellor Scholz's SPD party faces test in key state vote
RE
08:29aGunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack at supermarket in Buffalo
RE
08:18a'STEFANIA EXPRESS' : Ukraine cheers war-time Eurovision victory
RE
08:16aThousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
RE
08:16aThousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
RE
08:10aEgypt has strategic wheat reserves for four months, says PM
RE
08:10aEgypt's pm says country has strategic reserves of wheat enough f…
RE
08:01aEgypt's pm says targets decreasing budget deficit to about 5% of…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS