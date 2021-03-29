Log in
Saudi supports OPEC+ oil cut extension into May-June - source

03/29/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is prepared to support extending oil cuts by OPEC and allies into May and June and is also ready to extend its own voluntary cuts to boost oil prices amid a new wave of coronavirus lockdowns, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday.

"They don't see demand as yet strong enough and want to prevent prices from falling," the source said.

(Reporting by OPEC Team; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. 0.17% 24.12 Delayed Quote.-16.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.90% 65.1 Delayed Quote.19.54%
WTI 1.33% 61.587 Delayed Quote.21.95%
