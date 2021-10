RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will sign agreements related to renewable energy and gas with other hydrocarbon producers in the region, the Saudi energy minister said on Saturday.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Summit, said the agreements would be signed on Sunday. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba in Riyadh; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous)