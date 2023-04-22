STORY: Sudan's army said on Saturday it was helping to evacuate foreign nationals from the country via Port Sudan, 400 miles (650 km) from Khartoum, after a week of strife that has killed hundreds of civilians, even as its forces battled paramilitary rivals in the capital, including with air strikes.

With the airport closed and skies unsafe, thousands of foreigners - including embassy staff, aid workers and students in Khartoum and elsewhere in Africa's third largest country - have been unable to get out.

The statement citing army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan came after promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to open airports for evacuations.

The two sides have so far failed to observe ceasefires agreed almost daily since hostilities broke out on April 15, including a three day truce to allow citizens to reach safety and visit family during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.