With the airport closed and skies unsafe, thousands of foreigners - including embassy staff, aid workers and students in Khartoum and elsewhere in Africa's third largest country - have been unable to get out.
The statement citing army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan came after promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to open airports for evacuations.
The two sides have so far failed to observe ceasefires agreed almost daily since hostilities broke out on April 15, including a three day truce to allow citizens to reach safety and visit family during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.