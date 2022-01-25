Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Save Up to 70% Off PCs and Electronics During Lenovo's Annual Presidents' Day Sale

01/25/2022 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sale includes Lenovo laptops, Chromebooks, gaming monitors, and doorbuster deals

As part of its Presidents’ Day Sale, Lenovo is offering shoppers significant discounts on some of its most popular computers and accessories. The sale runs February 7-28 and includes big savings on Lenovo laptops, desktops, and monitors, along with deals on headphones, keyboards, mice, and more. These deals are available exclusively at Lenovo.com.

Beginning on February 7, shoppers can take advantage of Sneak Peek Week deals, including select laptops for less than $300 and gaming monitors for as low as $200. The primary sale period begins February 14 and runs through February 28, with hourly doorbuster deals starting on Presidents’ Day (February 21) that will last through the remainder of the sale while supplies last.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Presidents’ Day Sale*:

  • February 7-13 (Sneak Peek Week)
    • Lenovo laptops starting under $300
    • PC accessories including sleeves, keyboard, headphones, and mice up to 50% off
    • Gaming monitors starting under $200
  • February 14-20
    • Select Yoga laptops up to 30% off
    • 20% off select monitors
    • All in One Desktops starting under $600
    • Tile Bluetooth tracker products up to 20% off
    • Gunnar Optics glasses up to 15% off
    • Turtle Beach earbuds starting at $19.95
    • Double MyLenovo Rewards loyalty points on all purchases
  • February 21-27
    • Hourly Doorbusters beginning on Presidents’ Day (Feb. 21) at the times noted below and continuing through the rest of the week
      • 9 a.m. - Lenovo 10e Chromebook for only $99 (70% off!)
      • 9 a.m. - ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 Intel (14”) for 60% off
      • 12 p.m. - Flex 5i 15” Laptop starting under $675
      • 12 p.m. - Lenovo wireless mouse for $8.99
      • 3 pm. - Yoga 7i featuring Windows 11 for 28% off
    • Double MyLenovo Rewards loyalty points on all purchases on Presidents’ Day (Feb. 21)

“Each year, we offer some of our best prices on our most popular tech items during the annual Lenovo Presidents’ Day Sale. Customers will find big savings on a wide selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. Shoppers can also earn double the MyLenovo Rewards loyalty points during the week leading up to Presidents’ Day,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Presidents’ Day Sale, visit: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters/

Customers who sign up for the MyLenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com always receive three percent of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points for use on future purchases and can earn extra rewards points during sales periods like the Lenovo Presidents’ Day Sale. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards

* Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best selection.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pWestgate Resorts Completes $275,500,000 Securitization of Timeshare Loans
PR
12:51pMyCointainer Raises $6 Million in Seed Round to Develop Its Yield Earning Platform
GL
12:51pParty Brands Introduces Party Bars, the World's First Party Enhancement Disposable
GL
12:51pTopco Associates bolsters leadership with executive promotions
GL
12:51pTopco Associates bolsters leadership with executive promotions
GL
12:50pParis wheat extends rally on Russia-Ukraine conflict fears
RE
12:49pDEFI INTEROPERABILITY BOOST : Chainge Finance Introduces Cross-chain Roaming
AQ
12:49pKetchum Doubles Down on Booming Influencer Marketing Specialty with Dynamic Duo Senior Appointments
PR
12:47pU.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some pricing
RE
12:47pUAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2Wall St slides over 2% as tech rout deepens; Fed meeting eyed
3Wall Street heads lower as Fed, Ukraine capture investor attention
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
5Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges

HOT NEWS