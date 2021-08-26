Save the date! CUPE Pension Summit

National Pension Summit: Negotiating pension coverage for precarious workers

CUPEis convening a virtual National Pension Summit to share strategies about how to improve access to pensions for part-time and other precarious workers.

CUPEmembers and pension specialists will describe the obstacles that stand in the way of equal access to pensions and share strategies for overcoming them. Participants will have the opportunity to share their experiences and to speak with CUPEmembers like themselves about successful pension campaigns.

Information about registration and the full agenda will be available soon.

The summit will take place entirely online October 27, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m. Eastern Time.