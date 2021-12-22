Savers Value Village™ Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

S-Evergreen Holding LLC, which will be renamed Savers Value Village Inc., today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Savers has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SVV."

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Baird, CIBC Capital Markets, Guggenheim Securities, and Piper Sandler are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About the Savers Value Village™ family of thrift stores

As the largest for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada for value priced pre-owned clothing, accessories and household goods, our mission is to champion reuse and inspire a future where secondhand is second nature.

We are a for-profit company that champions reuse. Shopping in our stores does not support any nonprofit, but donating reusable goods to a nonprofit we partner with does. We pay nonprofits for clothing and household items, helping them fund their programs in local communities. We are a registered professional fundraiser where required.

