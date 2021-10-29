|
Savings Remuneration Rate(TRE)
Savings Remuneration Rate(TRE)
|
Indicators
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Indicateurs
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
January
|
3.50000
|
3.50000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
February
|
3.50000
|
3.50000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
March
|
3.50000
|
3.50000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
April
|
3.50000
|
3.50000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
May
|
3.50000
|
4.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
June
|
3.50000
|
4.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
July
|
3.50000
|
4.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
August
|
3.50000
|
4.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
September
|
3.50000
|
4.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
October
|
3.50000
|
4.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
November
|
3.50000
|
4.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
December
|
3.50000
|
4.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
5.00000
|
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 16:51:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|