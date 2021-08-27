Savour Sizzling Sundays Weekly With Intertops Poker

Every Sunday made super with the online poker platform

Lazy Sundays? There’s no such thing. At least not in the eyes of Intertops Poker, whose Sundays are officially STACKED with a whole host of events to wrap up every week.

You know Intertops always deliver when it comes to tournaments, but you can now say hello to three more every week with the Sunday Six Max Superstack. It sounds super ‘cos it is super. Three times, three tiers – with up to $1,500 GTD on offer.

Here are the details:

Sunday Six Max Superstake – Texas Hold’em NL

$200 / $1,000 / $1,500 GTD

Sundays 1:15pm / 2:15pm / 3:15pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $3 + $0.30 / $7 + $0.70 / $20 + $2

Late reg: 120 min

What next? The Resurrection, that’s what! You asked, Intertops delivered – with their very own re-entry tournament. And in another twist, this is now a Progressive Bounty tournament, giving you the chance to win more by ousting your opposition.

Out early? The comeback is always stronger the setback – resurrect yourself and have another shot at the guaranteed prizepool of £2,000. And there are satellite events for your chance to get your chips on the cheap!

Resurrection Progressive Bounty – Texas Hold’em NL

Sundays 1:30pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $30 + $3

Late reg: 120 min

10K starting stack / 8 min blinds

Last but not least, the classic… The Sunday Sundowner Special with $10,000 GTD! Intertops are continuing to offer this bumper prize to players. And remember those satellites running all week long – you could be feeling flush for just $1!

Sunday Sundowner $10,000 GTD – Texas Hold’em NL

Sundays 4:15pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $100 + $10

10K starting stack / 15 min blinds

John Murphy, manager of Intertops Casino, said: “Sundays are always special here at Intertops Poker but we think they’re better than ever right now.

“There really is something for everyone. Different tournaments, different buy-ins, different cash amounts waiting to be won – and our satellite events make it easy for anyone and everyone. Let the games begin!”

