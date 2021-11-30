Log in
Savvy Cleaner Gives Away G-Rated, Family-Friendly, Funny Cleaning Shirts Every Day in December

11/30/2021 | 01:55pm EST
Savvy Cleaner, the company that put the world to work cleaning their homes by way of YouTube, is now giving away t-shirts to wear while cleaning

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner the rapidly growing hub for house cleaning training gives away Funny Cleaning Shirts every day in December. "It's hard to find the perfect gift for your house cleaner or maid," says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown, "and now with our daily December t-shirt giveaway, you can win one at no charge. Anyone can enter the giveaway at FunnyCleaningShirts.com.

"During the pandemic lockdown, we had a couple of moms leave the Savvy Cleaner team to be at home with their kids," says Brown. "They still needed jobs so they could put food on the table, and since they had graphic design skills, we put them to work designing t-shirt graphics. We figured since many people wear t-shirts when they clean, we agreed all our designs would have a comical cleaning theme to them. And by June of 2020, we launched Funny Cleaning Shirts, a new division of Savvy Cleaner.

Funny Cleaning Shirts on Amazon

"Selling the shirts on Amazon was a natural next step since they offer print-on-demand, fulfillment, and shipping," says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown. "This means we do not need to inventory, ship, or warehouse boxes of t-shirts in our garages. All the products are exclusive, original designs, not sold-in-stores, and only printed when a sale is made. Not printing a shirt until it's sold prevents the waste of ink, cloth, sewing, and other labor manufacturing costs for items not yet (or never,) sold. The no-waste concept is what we're all about at Savvy Cleaner, trying to leave the world a cleaner place."

"By January, the shirts had skyrocketed to global appeal and Amazon started printing the shirts, tank tops, and hoodies in countries all over the world. The coolest part," Brown says, "is hearing how professional cleaners in France, Italy, and Japan, wearing our shirts to the market sparked conversations that turned those who were curious into clients. It's novelty marketing by way of a novelty shirt."

If you're new to Funny Cleaning Shirts, December is your chance to win one for the cleaner in your life. FunnyCleaningShirts.com

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. They started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques.

About Funny Cleaning Shirts

Funny Cleaning Shirts, a division of Savvy Cleaner, launched in the USA in June of 2020, and reached global status by January 2021. The company now has 3 print-on-demand partners that print 141 custom products that range from smartphone covers to clocks, pillows, mugs, and totes.

Contact:
Sally Naidu
Director of Media Relations
Savvy Cleaner
980-254-0900
media@savvycleaner.com
https://savvycleaner.com

HOT NEWS