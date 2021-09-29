Savvy Ladies : Strengthens Reach, Expands Expertise Supporting Women's Financial Literacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies, a nationally recognized non-profit organization supporting free financial education for women, including a national free financial helpline, welcomes Nichole R. Schier, SVP, Head of Global Payables (interim) and Head of New Product Revenue Realization at Wells Fargo, to the Savvy Ladies Board of Directors.

"Nichole brings her passion for empowering women along with her financial expertise developing programs that focus on enhancing the client experience. We are thrilled to have Nichole share her talents and passion for championing women's financial literacy to support the advancement of Savvy Ladies' mission and growth strategy," says Stacy Francis, Founder, and Board Chair, Savvy Ladies.

Savvy Ladies welcomes Nichole R. Schier to the Savvy Ladies Board of Directors.



Nichole joins at a time of rapid growth and expansion as the Savvy Ladies Financial Helpline has seen the number of women it is helping quadruple in 2021.

Ensuring continued organizational growth, the Savvy Ladies Board also is pleased to name family law attorney Lisa Zeiderman and marketing strategist Carol Schiro Greenwald to the two newly created roles of Board Vice President. Lisa will continue to help build strong client and partner relationships; Carol will lend her focus to internal operations.

"I am thrilled to have such a dynamic, engaged and passionate Board that works every single day to elevate Savvy Ladies, share our story, support financial empowerment, and help reduce the economic and racial disparities in financial education for women," says Judy Herbst, Executive Director, Savvy Ladies

Celebrating the importance of supporters, allies, advocates, and mentors, Savvy Ladies adds two new awards to its annual gala celebration this year.

New in 2021, Savvy Ladies is celebrating male allyship. Savvy Ladies is launching its inaugural Male Ally Award this year honoring a male in the financial field who has gone above the call of duty to support his female colleagues, bringing about positive change, valuing equality, and actively working to affect change on behalf of women.

And, paying tribute to Stacy Francis, founder of Savvy Ladies, is The Stacy Francis Awards for Excellence in Mentorship will honor two individuals (mentor/mentee) who mutually impact one another's lives and careers, and those of others. These awards reflect the legacy and impact of mentorship advancing women's financial empowerment and leadership and honor Stacy as a mentor to a generation of rising women leaders in the financial services industry and beyond.

Learn more about the Savvy Ladies Annual Awards Gala, virtually on November 18.

Read Savvy Ladies Board biographies, here.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savvy-ladies-strengthens-reach-expands-expertise-supporting-womens-financial-literacy-301387393.html

SOURCE Savvy Ladies