Say Good-Bye to Aches and Pains with the Introduction of PUREWAVE GEN II, the Most Versatile Massage Device Ever Created

10/06/2020 | 11:22am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pado announces the release of PUREWAVE GEN II, the most versatile massage device available today. Beloved by physical therapists and chiropractors worldwide, PUREWAVE features a patented dual-mode design with two separate motors offering percussion as well as micro-vibration. PUREWAVE’s percussion mode offers deep tissue tension relief and dissolves knots, while a second micro-vibration motor targets delicate tissue and trigger points. PUREWAVE GEN II is a powerful tool that allows you to create a customized massage experience for your entire body.

Whether you are looking to reduce pain, improve athletic performance or simply alleviate stress, the PUREWAVE GEN II provides the relief you need wherever you are on your self-healing journey. Unlike jack-hammer style devices that often require someone else to do the massaging, PUREWAVE is ergonomically designed so that users can truly self-heal.

PUREWAVE GEN II features a new multi-speed calibrated control, redesigned tips to better customize the massage experience, a stronger micro-vibration mode, a new angled design for better grip and functionality, and greater stall force allowing for a deeper massage that sustains higher pressure.

PUREWAVE’s seven unique tips address a variety of different body areas – from larger spots such as backs and legs to delicate points around the head to provide relief from migraines and TMJ.

“We took everything we know about massagers, combined with everything our customers have told us about their needs, and we’ve turned it into the most versatile massager ever created,” said PUREWAVE Founder & CEO Steve Lee. “No other device is designed to treat whole bodies of every type or fitness level like PUREWAVE. Our patented dual-mode GEN II is the last massage device you will ever need to purchase.”

The PUREWAVE GEN II retails for $149.95 and is available at PadoUSA.com.

About PUREWAVE by Pado
Beloved by physical therapists and chiropractors worldwide, the PUREWAVE GEN II massager features a one-of-a-kind dual-mode design with two separate motors offering percussion as well as micro-vibration. PUREWAVE’s percussion mode offers deep tissue tension relief and dissolves knots, while the separate micro-vibration motor targets delicate tissue and trigger points. Whether you are looking to reduce pain, improve athletic performance or simply alleviate stress, PUREWAVE GEN II provides the relief you need wherever you are on your self-healing journey. After suffering for years from chronic back pain and neck aches, Pado Founder & CEO Steve Lee discovered the power of massage therapy and has made it his mission to share the ability to self-heal with others. For more information or to purchase PUREWAVE GEN II, visit PadoUSA.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2259e12-527e-4a0c-8135-a833f4ca306d

Media Contact:
Staci Torgeson
KCPR for PUREWAVE by Pado
(619) 840-2523
staci@basketpr.com

Primary Logo

PUREWAVE GEN II

Beloved by physical therapists and chiropractors worldwide, the PUREWAVE GEN II massager features a one-of-a-kind dual-headed design with two separate motors offering percussion as well as micro-vibration.

