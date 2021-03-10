Say Soccer Embraces A True Business Partner to Grow Soccer Participation

Log in
PLANO, Texas, March 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- SAY Soccer, a recognized leader in recreational soccer support and programming, has extended its partnership with the participation growth platform, U.S. Soccer Connect. SAY Soccer was searching for a true business partner to collaborate with on their new initiatives supporting recreational soccer and found one in the Stack Sports powered U.S. Soccer Connect team.

US Soccer Connect - SAY Soccer

"Stack Sports is the only partner who is focused on solving real challenges for our members. We are excited to renew our partnership with them and evolve the tools needed to meet the changing needs of SAY members," said Doug Wood, Executive Director at SAY Soccer. "Stack Sports has proven they are committed to customer service, innovation and world class programming to simplifying the administration of Soccer for SAY, giving our members more time to focus on the kids playing the game."

U.S. Soccer Connect is the most advanced soccer participation growth platform developed in conjunction with U.S. Soccer to grow the game. By simplifying the life of volunteers with features like league and club automation, mobile-first registration for parents, and easy-to-use marketing tools, it aims to make soccer administration easy.

"SAY Soccer has a long track record of using the game of soccer to grow and support communities," said Tom Arnett, General Manager of U.S. Soccer Connect. "Never has that mission been more important than now, when so many communities have been without youth sports due to the impact of COVID-19. We could not be more proud to continue to support them in this mission."

This partnership extension will further build on the Partners using the largest connected soccer ecosystem on the planet. Servicing over 20k clubs and leagues U.S. Soccer Connect now helps 1 in every 3 players in the U.S. to safely enjoy the game of soccer.

About SAY Soccer

The Soccer Association for Youth, USA (SAY Soccer) was founded in 1967 in Cincinnati, Ohio where it remains nationally based today. SAY provides a wide array of services and support to our members including but not limited to insurance, coaching and referee support, legal and administrative support, US Soccer Affiliation, publications for all members, Online Store, and an opportunity for children to experience the game of soccer in a fun, safe environment. SAY Soccer is "The" Leader in Recreational Soccer Support serving over 100,000 athletes. For more information visit https://www.saysoccer.org/.

About Stack Sports

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars -- Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

Video: https://youtu.be/TsMUNbqkh5Q

News Source: Stack Sports

Related link: https://stacksports.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/say-soccer-embraces-a-true-business-partner-to-grow-soccer-participation/

