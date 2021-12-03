Log in
Sayollo, an In-game Advertising Pioneer, Launches New In-game Purchasing Platform, gComm, for Mobile Game Publishers and Retailers

12/03/2021 | 11:01am EST
New Initiative Allows Brands to Sell Products Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Showcase Products to Elusive Gen-Z Gamer Audience

Originally established as an in-game advertising company, Sayollo has shifted its focus to the ecommerce industry by establishing gComm (short for Gaming Commerce), an in-game shopping platform that allows consumers to purchase products from retailers without leaving the action of the game they’re playing. Taking the natural step from its in-game advertising roots, Sayollo’s gComm allows retailers to offer their products to the highly coveted Gen-Z gamer audience around the world.

“gComm turns every mobile game into an online storefront that enables DTC brands an end-to-end, in-game marketing journey from awareness to conversion all in the same game,” said Jonathan Attias, co-founder and CEO of Sayollo.

In just a short period of time, gComm has been widely embraced by both game publishers and DTC brands. Currently there are more than 20 DTC brands signed on to the platform representing apparel and accessories, cosmetics, home décor and healthcare services, among others. On the game publishing front, more than a dozen global mobile game publishers have agreed to publish their games with the Sayollo SDK kit, including Flying Squirrel Games, T-Bull Games, GameEon, EZ Gamez and Peaksell Games.

“This amazing reaction from both communities -- game publishers and DTC brands -- only reinforces the vision that we have for gComm, the ultimate destination for commerce in the mobile game space,” said Eitan Norel, co-founder and CCO of Sayollo. “Sayollo has always been a Gen Z focused company and we’re confident that gComm is the ultimate solution for publishers and DTC brands targeting that very elusive audience segment.”

Visit Sayollo at sayollo.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
