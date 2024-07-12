GENEVA (Reuters) -Three people were killed and several others seriously injured after scaffolding collapsed outside a 19-storey building in a suburb of the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday, authorities said.

The three were workers on the building site, officials from the French-speaking canton of Vaud said in a statement.

More than 180 emergency workers including dozens of firemen were working to secure the site against further falls, the statement said.

The Public Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal investigation, the canton said.

