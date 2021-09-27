Scale LLP : Hires Silicon Valley Fintech Duo

Jamie Wells and Alex Gershen bring Silicon Valley Fintech & Financial Services Litigation Practice to Scale LLP

Scale LLP, the Silicon Valley-based distributed law firm, announced today that it has hired San Francisco fintech team Jamie Wells and Alexander Gershen to join the firm’s Fintech & Financial Services group. Wells will join as partner, and Gershen as counsel. Both will be based in Silicon Valley and will serve their fintech and financial services clients nationwide.

Jamie Wells is an experienced consumer class action litigator who represents fintech companies and financial institutions in litigation across the country. Before joining Scale, Wells was a litigation partner at an AmLaw 50 firm where she spearheaded the national fintech practice and litigated hundreds of cases relating to fair lending, business practices, credit reporting, and state and federal consumer protection. Alexander Gershen specializes in fintech product counseling and is also an experienced class action and regulatory litigator. Prior to joining Scale, Gershen was an associate at an AmLaw 50 firm where he helped launch and grow the firm’s fintech practice.

“I started my career working with these lawyers,” Wells said. “It is exciting to join forces again at this critical moment for clients and at a time of such transformation in the legal profession.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jamie and Alex to Scale,” said Managing Partner David Reidy. “They bring a top-tier, national practice to the firm, and are also friends and former colleagues. I can’t think of a better team to take Scale’s fintech and financial services practice to the next level in Silicon Valley and nationally.”

