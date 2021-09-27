Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scale LLP : Hires Silicon Valley Fintech Duo

09/27/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jamie Wells and Alex Gershen bring Silicon Valley Fintech & Financial Services Litigation Practice to Scale LLP

Scale LLP, the Silicon Valley-based distributed law firm, announced today that it has hired San Francisco fintech team Jamie Wells and Alexander Gershen to join the firm’s Fintech & Financial Services group. Wells will join as partner, and Gershen as counsel. Both will be based in Silicon Valley and will serve their fintech and financial services clients nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005422/en/

Jamie Wells - Partner, Fintech & Financial Services | Litigation (Photo: Business Wire)

Jamie Wells - Partner, Fintech & Financial Services | Litigation (Photo: Business Wire)

Jamie Wells is an experienced consumer class action litigator who represents fintech companies and financial institutions in litigation across the country. Before joining Scale, Wells was a litigation partner at an AmLaw 50 firm where she spearheaded the national fintech practice and litigated hundreds of cases relating to fair lending, business practices, credit reporting, and state and federal consumer protection. Alexander Gershen specializes in fintech product counseling and is also an experienced class action and regulatory litigator. Prior to joining Scale, Gershen was an associate at an AmLaw 50 firm where he helped launch and grow the firm’s fintech practice.

“I started my career working with these lawyers,” Wells said. “It is exciting to join forces again at this critical moment for clients and at a time of such transformation in the legal profession.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jamie and Alex to Scale,” said Managing Partner David Reidy. “They bring a top-tier, national practice to the firm, and are also friends and former colleagues. I can’t think of a better team to take Scale’s fintech and financial services practice to the next level in Silicon Valley and nationally.”

Scale LLP: Silicon Valley Roots, National Reach.

Scale was founded by Silicon Valley tech GCs to provide modern counsel to clients. In addition to serving as general counsel, our attorneys have been founders and entrepreneurs, have served in government, and have learned their trade in the courtroom. Scale’s attorneys in a dozen states bring real world experience to Corporate, Financial Services, Real Estate and Litigation work for emerging and high growth companies around the country.

Learn more at www.scalefirm.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aKBRA UK Releases Research – Supportive Environment for Restructured Loans in Ireland
BU
11:15aAEROBIOTIX : Collaborates With Cardinal Health to Get Clean Air Technology Into More Hospitals and Surgical Centers
BU
11:15aMeshify's IoT Platform Achieves Type II SOC 2® Data Security Certification
BU
11:15aROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Leading Proxy Advisory Firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, Both Recommend Shareholders Vote on the Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain's Blue Proxy Card
BU
11:15aNASA Pact Launches Red Cat Shares Up Nearly 70%
DJ
11:15aDanish Robotics Company Kobots Open to Investors
BU
11:14aRev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., Ph.D., Installed as 18th President of St. John's University
PR
11:14aOMNIA WELLNESS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:14aGREENBROOK TMS : Completes US$13.2 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
BU
11:14aPIXIESET : Ranks Among Canada's Top Growing Companies
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
3TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..
4As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
5Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's..

HOT NEWS