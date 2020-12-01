Scarce early vaccine supply should go to health workers, nursing homes -U.S. health advisers

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A panel of advisers to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday
voted 13 to 1 to recommend that healthcare workers and residents
of long-term care facilities should be first in line to receive
the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.
The CDC said at a meeting of its Advisory Committee on
Immunization Practices that it expects only 5 million to 10
million doses will be available per week once U.S. regulators
authorize vaccines.
That may require state and local officials tasked with
distributing the vaccines to designate sub-groups within those
categories who are at highest risk of complications from
COVID-19.
The initial scarcity should only last a few weeks.
Ultimately, the CDC expects to have as many as 40 million doses
of vaccine available by the end of the year, which would cover
roughly 20 million individuals.
Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center
for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said most state and
local jurisdictions expect to be able to vaccinate their
healthcare workforce within three weeks of receiving the first
shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine.
