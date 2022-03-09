Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Scarcity of gas a greater worry due to Russia's export dominance

03/09/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm departs after a full-Senate briefing on Ukraine at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy industry leaders said the burgeoning energy crisis is perhaps more dire in natural gas markets than in crude oil, due to Europe's dependency on Russia and as prices have been sky-high for months.

Panelists at this year's CERAWeek conference in Houston have stressed a greater need for secure energy supply. While world crude markets have been roiled by the U.S. decision to stop importing Russian oil, Asian and European gas markets have been in turmoil since last year as Russia slowed pipeline flows.

"Clearly what is happening in Europe is the problem of scarcity of gas. It's not oil," Gabriel Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea's minister of hydrocarbons said at the conference.

Russia is the world's largest exporter of natural gas, shipping out roughly 23 billion cubic feet of gas every day (bcfd), of which about 90% goes to Europe or Eurasia, with about half of that going to Germany, Italy, France and Belarus.

U.S. President Joseph Biden announced an immediate ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. But natural gas may be the more crucial export, as Russia has more proven natural gas reserves than any other nation.

The United States led an effort early in the year to secure more supply via liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for Europe earlier, U.S. State Department Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein told the audience in Houston on Tuesday.

He said that energy "is the card (Russian President Vladimir) Putin thinks he has to intimidate his neighbors."

The United States is the world's top gas producer, however, currently exports just about all it can in LNG - about 12.6 bcfd, which it sends to destinations across Europe and Asia.

Terminals for liquefaction and re-gasification of the fuel supercooled into a liquid for transportation by tanker take years to build, and after several years of development of new plants, the last three years has seen very few new projects started.

"There's just no additional LNG that's coming online to bridge the gap for the gas that's going to be needed by Europe next year - and it was cold in Asia, and Asia has no other alternative," said Michael Smith, founder and chief executive of Freeport LNG.

A source familiar with the White House's thinking said the Biden administration is mulling how much to cooperate with the U.S. natural gas industry, wary that any outreach would be seen by environmentalists as a capitulation on efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

While the European Union has not elected to stop buying Russian gas - Russia is still sending gas to Europe via the original Nord Stream 1 pipeline - Britain on Tuesday said it will phase out purchases of Russian oil and gas by the end of the year.

Britain accounted for about 4% of Russian gas exports in 2021, according to U.S. Energy Department figures.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Arathy Somasekhar; Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Marguerita Choy)

By Arathy Somasekhar and Ernest Scheyder


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMOS GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.15 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
GOLD -2.01% 2004.694 Delayed Quote.9.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.24% 122.89 Delayed Quote.59.69%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -4.69% 639.9099 Delayed Quote.62.32%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.81% 215.5914 Delayed Quote.21.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -7.67% 120.0161 Delayed Quote.73.81%
WTI -5.14% 119.246 Delayed Quote.60.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aUkraine accuses Russia of bombing childrens' hospital in besieged Mariupol
RE
11:35aRussia may be using unguided, "dumb" bombs in Ukraine war, U.S. official
RE
11:30aUkrainian women fleeing war find welcome, and work, in Eastern Europe
RE
11:29aWRAPUP 3-UniCredit, BNP Paribas detail hefty Russia exposures as sector rebounds
RE
11:29aFood inflation on Ukraine crisis could force Indian cenbank's hand on rates - Moody's Analytics
RE
11:28aAround a dozen Russian aircraft stranded in Switzerland
RE
11:25aRussia's "Z" campaign drums up support for 'operation' in Ukraine
RE
11:24aCampbell Soup sees better 2022 margins on easing obstacles
RE
11:20aRussian Airstrike Hits Mother and Children's Hospital in Ukraine
DJ
11:19aSterling rebounds as dollar rally goes into reverse
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
3Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
4World Bank official says war-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for..
5Analyst recommandations: Dollar Tree, Domino's, Lululemon, NatWest, Nvi..

HOT NEWS