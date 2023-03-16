STORY: Residents like Ralph McLughlin and his family, who have lived in Porterville for over 36 years, decided to weather the storm but are still concerned about the potential damage.

"People are in shock more than anything else and they're scared to death. I mean, a lot of them lost property, a lot of them lost vehicles and [other] stuff," he told Reuters on Thursday (March 16). "We hate to think about leaving and just the flood getting worse and taking everything out. When it floods and goes into buildings you know what can happen? Nothing good happens," he added.

A break in Thursday's weather has allowed cleaning crews and residents to assess the damages and prepare for more rainfall, which is forecast next week.

The raging waters have driven piles of trash and debris down the river's path. Crews have been working long hours, clearing the waterways to prevent further damage.

"Essentially what you see here is the staff staged with the high flows at the bridge deck, maintaining any debris that it collects and removing it, preventing the water [from] backing up into the channel," City of Porterville Public Works Director Michael Knight said.