Schedule of the MNB's monetary policy tenders and auctions in the last two weeks of December

12/14/2020 | 04:07am EST
14 December 2020

Having regard to market characteristics at the end of the year, the tender and auction schedules will be changed temporarily in the last two weeks of December. The MNB will revert to the current practice of holding tenders in the week beginning 4 January 2021.

The MNB informs its counterparty institutions that no government bond purchase auctions or long-term collateralised loan tenders will be conducted in the weeks commencing 21 and 28 December 2020. However, the MNB may continue to purchase government securities and government-guaranteed bonds outside auctions in this period.

Of the regular tenders, no swap tenders providing forint liquidity will be conducted on 21 and 28 December 2020, as set out in the MNB's notice announcing the introduction of the swap facility providing euro liquidity. In accordance with that notice, foreign currency swap tenders providing euro liquidity will be held at the end of December. The dates of the tenders are 21, 29, 30 and 31 December 2020.

The MNB's standing facilities remain unchanged and available. Of the regular forint market tenders, the one-week deposit tender and the one-week collateralized loan tender will be held. As an exception to the usual schedule, the one-week deposit tender will be held on Wednesday 23 December and on Wednesday 30 December, on the same day as the one-week collateralised loan tender, taking into account the end of the year and that 24 December falls on a non-working Thursday in 2020.

Dates of central bank tenders between 21 and 31 December 2020

The MNB will return to the current tender practice from the week beginning 4 January 2021, i.e. swap tenders providing forint liquidity will be conducted on Mondays, government securities purchase auctions on Tuesdays, one-week and long-term collateralised loan tenders on Wednesdays while one-week deposit tenders on Thursdays.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
