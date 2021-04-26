Log in
Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 09, 2021

04/26/2021 | 04:12am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022-2266 0502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

April 26, 2021

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 09, 2021

(Amount in Crore of `)

SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

ALL SCHEDULED BANKS

(Including RRBs and SFBs)

10-APR-2020

26-MAR-2021*

09-APR-2021*

10-APR-2020

26-MAR-2021*

09-APR-2021*

I

LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)

a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.

243204.23

195866.03

187997.58

248681.2

200585.12

192869.33**

b) Borrowings from banks

64665.43

40879.9

47714.16

64665.43

40885.9

47724.91

c) Other demand & time liabilities

15384.73

17843.16

17934.8

15518.84

18058.73

18136.14

II

LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)

a) Deposits (other than from banks)

13714590.46

15113528.5

15214885.53

14127927.99

15539930.88

15647256.78

i) Demand

1476185.59

1861208.66

1743505.63

1511315.99

1899283.46

1782558.55

ii) Time

12238404.87

13252319.83

13471379.93

12616612

13640647.41

13864698.27

b) Borrowings@

298683.93

244024.95

244596.09

303000.92

248168.2

249077.38

c) Other demand & time liabilities

563511.15

656614.02

582898.65

576475.18

669452.3

594937.08

III

BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)

255929.99

90274.68

89650.18

255929.99

90274.68

89650.18

Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes

IV

CASH

86942.87

90747.64

86578.63

89373.95

92785.78

88517.48

V

BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)

401620.93

542692.69

535652.09

414005.03

557951.44

550183.22

VI

ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM

a) Balances with other banks

i) In current accounts

17608.41

14233.47

20394.01

19875.06

16553.28

22918.3

ii) In other accounts

143788.43

129067.92

126675.03

174473.12

162625.83

158174.2

b) Money at call & short notice

20697.65

10653.82

8903.48

44083.64

36476

33689.67

c) Advances to banks (i.e. due from bks.)

25099.97

16765.54

15760.91

26535.2

19910.15

18543.84£

d) Other assets

56201.04

26985.72

29211.37

62937.21

29831.06

32136.05

VII

INVESTMENTS (At book value)

3959153.62

4462525.64

4549319.92

4082485.78

4598840.67

4688280.35

a) Central & State Govt. securities+

3957997.86

4461631.6

4548183.81

4074907.52

4591812.14

4681064.28

b) Other approved securities

1155.76

894.03

1136.11

7578.26

7028.53

7216.07

VIII

BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank

10337903.85

10949511.97

10889179.15

10671777.35

11296771.25

11237924.55

Advance)

a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts$

10124236.45

10736493.14

10674101.16

10455275.88

11081424.93

11020455.66

b) Inland Bills purchased

24479.96

30531.2

30734.86

24970.25

30895.91

31118.32

c) Inland Bills discounted

144587.83

127883.02

130056.69

146011.2

128831.04

131058.82

d) Foreign Bills purchased

18004.66

20393.68

19925.15

18400.17

20762.13

20305.42

e) Foreign Bills discounted

26594.95

34210.91

34361.21

27119.84

34857.22

34986.26

2

NOTE

  • Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.
  1. Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.
  • This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II
    (a).
  • Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.
  1. The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under "Borrowings from RBI".
  • This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).
  • Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.

$ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on

( in Crore)

Date

10-Apr-20

26-Mar-21

09-Apr-21

Scheduled Commercial Banks

54073.23

61254.38

49699.22

State Co-operative Banks

30407.88

30398.49

35819.17

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:133

Press Release: 2021-2022/109

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
