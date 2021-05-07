|
|
|
|
|
|
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
|
|
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May 07, 2021
|
|
Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, April 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount in Crore of ₹)
|
|
|
SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS
|
|
ALL SCHEDULED BANKS
|
|
|
|
(Including RRBs and SFBs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-APR-2020
|
09-APR-2021*
|
23-APR-2021*
|
24-APR-2020
|
09-APR-2021*
|
23-APR-2021*
|
|
I
|
LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.
|
243507.26
|
190701.59
|
184447.23
|
248986.3
|
195573.34
|
189236.76**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Borrowings from banks
|
64521.43
|
47785.11
|
57129.8
|
64521.43
|
47795.86
|
57136.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Other demand & time liabilities
|
15717.35
|
17877.32
|
18509.28
|
15863.05
|
18078.66
|
18710.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Deposits (other than from banks)
|
13723182.02
|
15211453.1
|
15134326.08
|
14138077.23
|
15643824.35
|
15563669.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i) Demand
|
1455444.64
|
1742863.98
|
1727354.34
|
1491632.18
|
1781916.9
|
1765473.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii) Time
|
12267737.38
|
13468589.14
|
13406971.84
|
12646445.05
|
13861907.48
|
13798196.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Borrowings@
|
301458.6
|
242997.11
|
236480.31
|
305581.92
|
247478.4
|
240922.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Other demand & time liabilities
|
521619.76
|
567477.92
|
565467.08
|
533697.26
|
579516.35
|
577412.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III
|
BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)
|
288193.99
|
89650.18
|
89731
|
288193.99
|
89650.18
|
89731
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV
|
CASH
|
87773.56
|
86542.67
|
93115.76
|
90292.09
|
88481.52
|
95199.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
V
|
BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)
|
423731.19
|
535652.09
|
552892.93
|
436369.71
|
550183.22
|
567983.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VI
|
ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Balances with other banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i) In current accounts
|
17945.85
|
19670.02
|
28141.8
|
20294.34
|
22194.31
|
30236.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii) In other accounts
|
143977.38
|
126720.57
|
126994.34
|
175077.49
|
158219.74
|
157824.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Money at call & short notice
|
19699.14
|
8703.48
|
10206.02
|
44750.82
|
33489.67
|
32104.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Advances to banks (i.e. due from bks.)
|
25331.47
|
16416.83
|
15130.04
|
26669.5
|
19199.76
|
17672.58 £
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d) Other assets
|
60642.78
|
28854.31
|
26985.51
|
67453.37
|
31778.99
|
29867.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VII
|
INVESTMENTS (At book value)
|
3969645.9
|
4549310.09
|
4478542.9
|
4090423.49
|
4688270.52
|
4616009.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Central & State Govt. securities+
|
3968352.5
|
4548173.99
|
4477362.76
|
4082461.32
|
4681054.46
|
4608765.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Other approved securities
|
1293.4
|
1136.11
|
1180.13
|
7962.17
|
7216.07
|
7243.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIII
|
BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank
|
10273415.79
|
10888463.93
|
10860425.22
|
10604138.9
|
11237209.33
|
11207001.13
|
|
Advance)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts$
|
10076434.33
|
10673532.7
|
10653572.21
|
10404439.2
|
11019887.2
|
10997823.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Inland Bills purchased
|
22510.83
|
30741.58
|
29971.1
|
22931.65
|
31125.04
|
30381.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Inland Bills discounted
|
134450.29
|
129693.31
|
126565.29
|
135787.73
|
130695.44
|
127563.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d) Foreign Bills purchased
|
14955.69
|
20112.22
|
20012.08
|
15343.61
|
20492.49
|
20320.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e) Foreign Bills discounted
|
25064.65
|
34384.08
|
30304.55
|
25636.72
|
35009.13
|
30913.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|