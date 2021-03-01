Log in
Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, February 12, 2021

03/01/2021 | 08:34am EST
स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व बक�

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

संचार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मबंु ई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022-2266 0502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मले email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 01, 2021

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, February 12, 2021

(Amount in Crore of)

SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

(Including RRBs and SFBs)

ALL SCHEDULED BANKS

14-Feb-20

29-JAN-2021 *

12-FEB-2021 *

14-Feb-20

29-JAN-2021 *

12-FEB-2021 *

I

LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)

a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.

201417.25

197956.79

192457.54

206366.78

202624.98

197168.56 **

b) Borrowings from banks

72952.52

41913.18

41458.44

73033.53

41913.49

41470.69

c) Other demand & time liabilities

12559.98

16316.35

17100.19

12712.87

16532.7

17335.97

II

LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)

a) Deposits (other than from banks)

13226294.97

14797765.55

14781074.13

13629770.03

15216593.77

15196596.43

i) Demand

1363044.92

1691541.82

1630987.7

1396369.64

1728345.59

1666943.16

ii) Time

11863250.04

13106223.76

13150086.39

12233400.4

13488248.2

13529653.22

b) Borrowings @

309503.74

243063.42

243483.64

313541.78

247394.81

247948.11

c) Other demand & time liabilities

555398.89

614714.93

608037.17

567891.34

626014.88

619570.3

III

BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)

15446

84597

84619.68

15446

84597

84655.68

Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes

IV

CASH

78596.86

89470.6

85483.07

80832.71

91572.06

87440.94

V

BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)

556182.31

476348.99

464803.98

572221.37

490365.92

477465.73

VI

ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM

a) Balances with other banks

i) In current accounts

25859.4

13637.76

14577.33

28437.08

15852.87

16575

ii) In other accounts

129722.3

126490.55

123883.6

152914.27

158111.04

154940.5

b) Money at call & short notice

22229.76

10113.21

12308.88

40567.73

32441.83

34812.99

c) Advances to banks(i.e. due from bks.)

26394.15

17285.72

17943.54

34542.57

19318.63

20570.60 £

d) Other assets

36264.1

25529.12

24006.29

43912.99

28729.65

27099

VII

INVESTMENTS (At book value)

3789556.58

4434633.12

4469577.5

3901787.69

4566910.66

4601824.09

a) Central & State Govt. securities+

3781730.19

4432987.29

4468177.57

3887809.9

4558740.55

4593864.02

b) Other approved securities

7826.39

1645.81

1399.94

13977.79

8170.09

7960.07

VIII

BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank Advance)

10042582.91

10704636.66

10703593.03

10369935.29

11046805.56

11048216.85

a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $

9829494.16

10525848.64

10523869.33

10153428.65

10865976.87

10866450.87

b) Inland Bills purchased

24432.41

23548.88

22751.73

25097.54

23811.64

23019.89

c) Inland Bills discounted

138192.21

107357.04

110756.79

139832.48

108218.94

111635.49

d) Foreign Bills purchased

21098.64

17851.52

16002.5

21672.06

18216.85

16356.91

e) Foreign Bills discounted

29365.49

30030.59

30212.76

29904.56

30581.27

30753.77

2

NOTE

* (A)

Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.

Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.

** @ (B)

This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II (a).

Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.

The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under "Borrowings from RBI".

  • £ This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).

  • + Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.

  • $ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on

( in Crore)

Date

14-Feb-20

29-Jan-21

12-Feb-21

Scheduled Commercial Banks

73324.08

87109.66

75287.31

State Co-operative Banks

29121.08

30400.36

30399.51

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:133

Ajit PrasadPress Release : 2020-2021/1177

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
