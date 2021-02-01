Log in
Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, January 15, 2021

02/01/2021 | 03:10am EST
प्रेसप्रकाशनी PRESS RELEASE

0भारतीय �रज़वर्बक�

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

1वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022-2266 0502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

February 01, 2021

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, January 15, 2021

(Amount in Crore of `)

SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

ALL SCHEDULED BANKS

(Including RRBs and SFBs)

17-Jan-20

01-JAN-2021 *

15-JAN-2021 *

17-Jan-20

01-JAN-2021 *

15-JAN-2021 *

I

LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)

a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.

194116.9

206898.59

199541.03

199019.12

211649.97

204307.79 **

b) Borrowings from banks

58842.94

42616.99

45051.23

58864.94

42672.45

45051.23

c) Other demand & time liabilities

11921.1

15927.99

17027.88

12057.9

16261.16

17383.65

II

LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)

a) Deposits (other than from banks)

13126595.09

14718071.27

14624957.54

13530541.05

15139342.87

15045496.41

i) Demand

1333983.22

1620544.94

1573361.35

1368035.8

1657885.47

1610197.85

ii) Time

11792611.87

13097526.32

13051596.08

12162505.25

13481457.39

13435298.45

b) Borrowings @

310162.1

253155.42

244418.47

314450.31

257230.34

248821.94

c) Other demand & time liabilities

515611.83

647969.4

570156.7

527683.8

659593.75

581765.43

III

BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)

21159

77140

77193

21159

77140

77193

Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes

0

0

IV

CASH

78836.03

85543.99

83427.8

81130.06

87554.57

85399.97

V

BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)

547082.28

474192.63

483617.91

563412.09

487584.59

496737.7

VI

ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM

a) Balances with other banks

i) In current accounts

18400.03

13272.97

13095.45

20876.16

15481.65

15087.08

ii) In other accounts

134582.98

134270.29

121577.21

158776.89

168258.73

152579.18

b) Money at call & short notice

13507.49

8662.17

9400.12

31624.22

31946.04

33361.16

c) Advances to banks(i.e. due from bks.)

23074.6

20203.56

19293.55

30280.51

21295.21

20824.42 £

d) Other assets

35214.02

27217.57

25636.82

43285.75

30574.65

28795.57

VII

INVESTMENTS (At book value)

3713694.66

4478104.75

4422154.92

3827643.86

4610879.42

4556208.07

a) Central & State Govt. securities+

3703340.24

4477125.79

4420359.36

3811170.89

4603144.04

4547807.94

b) Other approved securities

10354.42

978.94

1795.56

16472.98

7735.35

8400.13

VIII

BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank

Advance)

10003642.44

10696328.51

10640563.28

10327289.59

11036454.85

10982036.32

a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $

9790638.93

10519989.76

10464276.13

10110856.66

10858107.19

10803749.02

b) Inland Bills purchased

24585.16

23293.33

22797.07

25252.86

23566.12

23075.08

c) Inland Bills discounted

135498.32

104268.43

105485.59

137219.21

105173.89

106383.23

d) Foreign Bills purchased

23183.65

18583.42

17784.32

23684.2

18873.21

18076.2

e) Foreign Bills discounted

29736.39

30193.5

30220.1

30276.67

30734.36

30752.71

2

NOTE

  • Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.
  1. Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.
  • This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II
    (a).
  • Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.
  1. The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under "Borrowings from RBI".
  • This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).
  • Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.

$ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on

(₹ in Crore)

Date

17-Jan-20

01-Jan-21

15-Jan-21

Scheduled Commercial Banks

82101.25

92544.7

86950.18

State Co-operative Banks

28452.38

30400.34

30400.36

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:132

Press Release : 2020-2021/1022

Ajit Prasad

Director

