Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, July 16, 2021

07/31/2021 | 03:32am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022-2266 0502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

July 31, 2021

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, July 16, 2021

(Amount in Crore of ₹)

SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

ALL SCHEDULED BANKS

(Including RRBs and SFBs)

17-Jul-20

02-JUL-2021 *

16-JUL-2021 *

17-Jul-20

02-JUL-2021 *

16-JUL-2021 *

I

LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)

a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.

244532.1

176773.24

187199.48

249682.48

181043.68

191490.20 **

b) Borrowings from banks

57779.84

39950.6

42428.08

57779.84

40424.24

42428.1

c) Other demand & time liabilities

15384.65

17473.53

17810.01

15541.58

17710.67

18057.94

II

LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)

a) Deposits (other than from banks)

14020615.64

15451288.86

15514269.38

14439385.34

15872958.66

15936357.11

i) Demand

1491450.96

1750149.68

1848485.14

1527592.26

1790378.66

1888507.94

ii) Time

12529164.68

13701139.14

13665784.22

12911793.07

14082579.96

14047849.15

b) Borrowings @

278966.2

250596.8

249767.02

283087.89

255945.92

255166.46

c) Other demand & time liabilities

497073.84

573974.94

545361.86

510540.8

585799.38

556466.98

III

BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)

280631.86

90973

91602

280631.86

90973

91602

Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes

IV

CASH

85307.05

87296.49

91549.81

87524.83

89248.67

93534.09

V

BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)

434562.66

657893.57

660018.02

447268.52

674799.56

676896.21

VI

ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM

a) Balances with other banks

i) In current accounts

17149.84

14186.7

22424.64

19333.97

16675.39

24859.76

ii) In other accounts

150283.66

121978.81

120265.27

183913.16

154160.16

152654.45

b) Money at call & short notice

15745.37

6234.74

8384.86

40669.77

21898.84

25149.4

c) Advances to banks (i.e. due from bks.)

20255.47

24341.55

23108.9

20260.36

25856.51

24301.38 £

d) Other assets

42666.84

23636.01

23603.13

48514.35

25897.16

25857.65

VII

INVESTMENTS (At book value)

4187318.8

4667554.04

4658041.57

4312593.12

4807719.17

4798016.54

a) Central & State Govt. securities+

4185870.57

4666423.97

4656842.18

4304313.24

4800661.84

4790829.43

b) Other approved securities

1448.23

1130.09

1199.37

8279.88

7057.36

7187.09

VIII

BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank

Advance)

10219111.57

10928438.67

10878570.31

10551124.78

11266231.64

11216741.94

a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $

10052611.07

10723575.94

10675915.25

10382747.48

11059264.39

11012009.29

b) Inland Bills purchased

21545.2

31518.48

30448.9

21803.22

31554.34

30485.03

c) Inland Bills discounted

103828.91

115565.75

118977.53

104782.04

116900.4

120314.1

d) Foreign Bills purchased

15746.55

21550.42

19459.57

15989.63

21766

19658.79

e) Foreign Bills discounted

25379.84

36228.12

33769.04

25802.41

36746.56

34274.7

2

NOTE

  • Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.
  1. Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.
  • This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II
    (a).
  • Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.
  1. The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under "Borrowings from RBI".
  • This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).
  • Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.

$ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on

( in Crore)

Date

17-Jul-20

2-Jul-21

16-Jul-21

Scheduled Commercial Banks

86355.44

83177.65

85670.61

State Co-operative Banks

30405.39

35818.33

35818.33

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight: 134

Press Release: 2021-2022/620

Rupambara

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 07:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS