Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, March 12, 2021

03/30/2021 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायाल य, एस.बी.एस.माग, मबुं ई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022-2266 0502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मेल email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 30, 2021

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, March 12, 2021

(Amount in Crore of `)

SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

(Including RRBs and SFBs)

ALL SCHEDULED BANKS

13-Mar-20

26-FEB-2021*

12-MAR-2021*

13-Mar-20

26-FEB-2021*

12-MAR-2021*

I

LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)

a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.

225264.95

192925.2

190878.49

230353.77

197527.52

195477.70**

b) Borrowings from banks

51594.1

39193.59

37792.85

51707.45

39369.61

37942.83

c) Other demand & time liabilities

14926.77

17660.99

17882.28

15077.17

17881.37

18404.4

II

LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)

a) Deposits (other than from banks)

13339149.43

14933580.25

14955789.77

13744720.23

15350583.35

15374886.74

i) Demand

1457567.89

1703094.45

1696349.33

1491862.08

1738299.81

1733194.81

ii) Time

11881581.54

13230485.71

13259440.5

12252858.16

13612283.45

13641691.98

b) Borrowings@

312512.35

244736.93

243287.75

317069.75

249469.14

247629.93

c) Other demand & time liabilities

676170.52

624295.06

637370.67

688742.24

636300.09

649508.42

III

BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)

105035

84650.68

84615.68

105035

84685.68

84615.68

Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes

IV

CASH

79561.86

91536.62

91794.73

81700.59

93585.67

93802.15

V

BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)

551020.37

462156.08

461182.2

567006.88

474863.19

473734.22

VI

ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM

a) Balances with other banks

i) In current accounts

14502.14

15044.05

14837.27

17310.67

17196.45

17183.34

ii) In other accounts

132633.35

126713.1

125352.34

155184.11

158446.61

158398.51

b) Money at call & short notice

14790.75

8074.7

8993.23

34594.79

31427.12

32986.1

c) Advances to banks (i.e. due from bks.)

28965.4

17434.97

16635.1

36567.13

20544.23

19919.40£

d) Other assets

52203.3

23954.71

24749.91

58617.13

27079.43

27738.8

VII

INVESTMENTS (At book value)

3795013.3

4461323.15

4515011.06

3910670.14

4594742.61

4649447.66

a) Central & State Govt. securities+

3787015.88

4460125.68

4513933.42

3896183.53

4587123.95

4641929.8

b) Other approved securities

7997.42

1197.49

1077.64

14486.61

7618.66

7517.86

VIII

BANK CREDIT(Excluding Inter Bank Advance)

10140472.61

10774742.44

10798488.08

10472358.18

11122143.09

11139653.65

a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts$

9921609.01

10586842.14

10606728.24

10250231.24

10932251.12

10940981.93

b) Inland Bills purchased

26204.81

26274.91

29235.26

26783.65

26561.74

29572.35

c) Inland Bills discounted

141863.58

112204.3

112138.93

143437.31

113084.4

113053.75

d) Foreign Bills purchased

20982.75

18674.78

19363.14

21459.11

18921.9

19652.6

e) Foreign Bills discounted

29812.45

30746.31

31022.62

30446.88

31323.92

36393.12

2

NOTE

* (A)

Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.

Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.

** @ (B)

This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II (a).

Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.

The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under "Borrowings from RBI".

  • £ This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).

  • + Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.

  • $ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on

( in Crore)

Date

13-Mar-20

26-Feb-21

12-Mar-21

Scheduled Commercial Banks

60392.85

75205.98

69192.4

State Co-operative Banks

29122.48

30399.51

30398.49

The expression ' Banking System ' or ' Banks ' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:133

Ajit PrasadPress Release: 2020-2021/1316

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aGALAXY DIGITAL  : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:31aVIZSLA SILVER  : Triples Length of Tajitos with Multiple High-Grade Intercepts at Panuco, Mexico
AQ
06:31aPRECISE BIOMETRICS  : Annual Report 2020
AQ
06:31aASCELIA PHARMA  : publishes Annual Report for 2020
AQ
06:31aCHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH  : General mandates to issue shares and to buy back shares, re-election of retiring directors and notice of annual general meeting
PU
06:31a1SPATIAL  : Take a break with 1Spatial's Jonathan Shears
PU
06:31aPUREPOINT URANIUM  : Announces Corporate Update
PR
06:31aCLOROX  : Announces April 30 Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
PR
06:31aREMY COINTREAU  : Rémy Cointreau creates a distribution subsidiary in France
PU
06:31aMCCORMICK MPANY INCORPORATED  : Reports Double Digit First Quarter Growth And Increases 2021 Financial Outlook
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
3BMW HAS GOT ITS TIMING RIGHT FOR BEEFING UP ELECTRIC CARS: CEO
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : ANALYSIS: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ