Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, October 09, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 10:45am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022-2266 0502

-मेलemail: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

October 22, 2020

Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, October 09, 2020

(Amount in Crore of )

SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS

ALL SCHEDULED BANKS

(Including RRBs and SFBs)

11-Oct-19

25-SEP-2020 *

09-OCT-2020 *

11-Oct-19

25-SEP-2020 *

09-OCT-2020 *

I

LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)

a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.

180391.55

215992.59

210274.26

185260.59

221020.1

215274.98 **

b) Borrowings from banks

56164.6

45238.36

50311.74

56209.7

45238.36

50315.26

c) Other demand & time liabilities

11588.96

15838.62

15440.61

11706.89

16039.52

15637.81

II

LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)

a) Deposits (other than from banks)

12937922.27

14262403.51

14302352.74

13284681.34

14674557.05

14718450.25

i) Demand

1341165.16

1576060.43

1470005.35

1372481.84

1611231.26

1505516.11

ii) Time

11596757.12

12686343.03

12832347.42

11912199.5

13063325.74

13212934.17

b) Borrowings @

342615.34

256216.55

255244.72

346877.13

260783.32

259589.86

c) Other demand & time liabilities

506642.03

551426.82

523258.01

515656.97

563613.69

534646.84

III

BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)

26625

121495

117466.7

26625

121530

117466.7

Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes

IV

CASH

86221.38

87600.86

82565.44

88386.46

89707.91

84439

V

BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)

527674.67

429914.82

439497.31

541225.65

442254.46

452113.52

VI

ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM

a) Balances with other banks

i) In current accounts

12550.55

14410.2

14775.26

15022.82

16430.65

16629.85

ii) In other accounts

219837.63

138924.27

136744.47

242063.39

171223.56

169070.96

b) Money at call & short notice

16546.79

11399.43

11125.09

32464.01

33897.94

33041.98

c) Advances to banks(i.e. due from bks.)

25913.39

21373.53

21743.22

29408.22

21840.3

22208.70 £

d) Other assets

37370.05

32214.18

31189.18

44944.47

37292.49

36037.49

VII

INVESTMENTS (At book value)

3705292.44

4439092.08

4464311.87

3801725.63

4571328.74

4596514.75

a) Central & State Govt. securities+

3698799.78

4437463.52

4459552.96

3788903.42

4563193.27

4585376.41

b) Other approved securities

6492.66

1628.57

4758.9

12822.21

8135.48

11138.32

VIII

BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank

Advance)

9789380.58

10271581.03

10343938.68

10073030.75

10602888.11

10677622.02

a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $

9581996.17

10110780.17

10176525.9

9861829.9

10440066.08

10508195.55

b) Inland Bills purchased

24704.52

20266.22

21615.35

25492.53

20531

21898.43

c) Inland Bills discounted

126108.24

94174.17

98798.69

128385.26

95220.81

99829.86

d) Foreign Bills purchased

24436.55

18356.63

18186.31

24709.88

18607.71

18437.16

e) Foreign Bills discounted

32135.11

28003.84

28812.4

32613.17

28462.51

29261

2

NOTE

  • Provisional figures incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures.
  1. Demand and Time Liabilities do not include borrowings of any Scheduled State Co-operative Bank from State Government and any reserve fund deposits maintained with such banks by any co-operative society within the areas of operation of such banks.
  • This excludes deposits of Co-operative Banks with Scheduled State Co-operative Banks. These are included under item II
    (a).
  • Other than from Reserve Bank, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Export Import Bank of India.
  1. The figures relating to Scheduled Commercial Banks' Borrowings in India from Reserve Bank and balances with Reserve Bank are those shown in the statement of affairs of the Reserve Bank. Borrowings against usance bills and/ or promissory notes are under Section 17(4)(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Following a change in the accounting practise for LAF transactions with effect from July 11, 2014, as per the recommendations of Malegam Committee formed to review the Format of Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account of the Bank, the transactions in case of Repo/ Term Repo/MSF are reflected under "Borrowings from RBI".
  • This excludes advances granted by Scheduled State Co-operative Banks to Co-operative banks. These are included under item VIII (a).
  • Includes Treasury Bills, Treasury Deposits, Treasury Savings Certificates and postal obligations.

$ Includes advances granted by Scheduled Commercial Banks and State Co-operative Banks to Public Food Procurement Agencies (viz. Food Corporation of India, State Government and their agencies under the Food consortium).

Food Credit Outstanding as on

( in Crore)

Date

11-Oct-19

25-Sep-20

09-Oct-20

Scheduled Commercial Banks

60290.13

66426.85

63393.08

State Co-operative Banks

27031.19

30403.77

30402.9

The expression 'Banking System' or 'Banks' means the banks and any other financial institution referred to in sub-clauses (i) to (vi) of clause (d) of the explanation below Section 42(1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. No. of Scheduled Commercial Banks as on Current Fortnight:133

Press Release : 2020-2021/526

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 14:44:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aKAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. : First Ship-to-Ship LNG bunkering business to commence in Japan; Supply eco-friendly fuel by first LNG bunkering vessel in Japan
AQ
11:02aLOOP SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Loop Industries, Inc. of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
BU
11:02aColorado Can Save Money, Create Jobs and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Enabling Transmission Coordination Across the State
BU
11:02aBitTorrent Announces DLive Acquisition and New BitTorrent X Ecosystem
BU
11:02aTIBCO Announces Agreement to Acquire Information Builders, Inc.
BU
11:02aSoy Sauces Market | New Product Launches Through 2020-2024 | Technavio
BU
11:02aAcepodia to Present at the 7th Annual China Healthcare Summit
GL
11:01aZILLOW : Rising vacancies, declining rents squeezing apartment REITs
AQ
11:01aZILLOW : Rising vacancies, declining rents squeezing apartment REITs
AQ
11:01aECOSYNTHETIX : to Host 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
4THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
5Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group