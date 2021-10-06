|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
|
|
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 06, 2021
|
|
Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, September 24, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Amount in Crore of `)
|
|
|
SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL BANKS
|
|
ALL SCHEDULED BANKS
|
|
|
(Including RRBs and SFBs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-20
|
10-SEP-2021 *
|
24-SEP-2021 *
|
|
25-Sep-20
|
10-SEP-2021 *
|
|
24-SEP-2021 *
|
I
|
LIABILITIES TO THE BKG.SYSTEM (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Demand & Time deposits from bks.
|
215992.57
|
167191.41
|
166873.31
|
221020.09
|
171398.26
|
|
171090.48 **
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Borrowings from banks
|
45238.39
|
42684.78
|
42430.93
|
45238.39
|
42733.29
|
|
42494.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Other demand & time liabilities
|
15841.11
|
18289.1
|
18674.56
|
16042.02
|
18573.66
|
|
18964.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
LIABILITIES TO OTHERS (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Deposits (other than from banks)
|
14262403.47
|
15574687.77
|
15595037.19
|
14674707.23
|
15994684.64
|
|
16015478.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i) Demand
|
1576060.44
|
1753582.19
|
1822971.76
|
1611291.55
|
1792843.54
|
|
1862044.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii) Time
|
12686343.02
|
13821105.64
|
13772065.44
|
13063415.68
|
14201841.16
|
|
14153434.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Borrowings @
|
256216.55
|
243399.99
|
245898.05
|
260780.3
|
248510.49
|
|
251043.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Other demand & time liabilities
|
551057.2
|
616672.78
|
591509.12
|
563248.89
|
632055.73
|
|
602549.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III
|
BORROWINGS FROM R.B.I. (B)
|
121495
|
92419.81
|
92381.81
|
121530
|
92454.84
|
|
92416.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against usance bills and / or prom. Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IV
|
CASH
|
87600.84
|
96595.7
|
98702.71
|
89701.02
|
98509.56
|
|
100793.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
V
|
BALANCES WITH R.B.I. (B)
|
429914.82
|
631651.6
|
638826.02
|
442254.46
|
652916.23
|
|
655608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VI
|
ASSETS WITH BANKING SYSTEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Balances with other banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
i) In current accounts
|
14410.25
|
17530.45
|
19038.41
|
16664.75
|
19964.35
|
|
21444.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ii) In other accounts
|
138624.24
|
124313.09
|
125495.87
|
170927.24
|
156879.74
|
|
158345.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Money at call & short notice
|
11399.44
|
7160.05
|
7061.71
|
33822.8
|
21041.84
|
|
21958.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Advances to banks (i.e. due from bks.)
|
21373.54
|
23657.6
|
24278.02
|
21840.32
|
24055.78
|
|
24659.76 £
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d) Other assets
|
32214.17
|
24746.84
|
25078.37
|
37291.87
|
27565.92
|
|
27925.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VII
|
INVESTMENTS (At book value)
|
4439092.01
|
4709738.6
|
4663119.6
|
4571332.73
|
4850416.6
|
|
4804492.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Central & State Govt. securities+
|
4437463.45
|
4708234.02
|
4661857.24
|
4563197.25
|
4842878.81
|
|
4797071.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Other approved securities
|
1628.56
|
1504.55
|
1262.36
|
8135.48
|
7537.75
|
|
7420.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIII
|
BANK CREDIT (Excluding Inter Bank
|
10271581.01
|
10912705.16
|
10956792.18
|
10603062.25
|
11252214.51
|
|
11295236.48
|
|
Advance)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a) Loans, cash credits & Overdrafts $
|
10110780.16
|
10704063.96
|
10754974.14
|
10440240.52
|
11041510.82
|
|
11091384.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b) Inland Bills purchased
|
20266.23
|
31959.14
|
31812.04
|
20537.55
|
31972.46
|
|
31826.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c) Inland Bills discounted
|
94174.15
|
125165.15
|
118694.7
|
95213.96
|
126546.96
|
|
120033.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d) Foreign Bills purchased
|
18356.6
|
19494.33
|
19844.05
|
18607.68
|
19659.64
|
|
20016.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e) Foreign Bills discounted
|
28003.87
|
32022.59
|
31467.26
|
28462.53
|
32524.64
|
|
31975.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|