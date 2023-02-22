Schindler sees slight revenue growth in 2023 on real estate slowdown

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker
Schindler said on Wednesday it expects low single-digit
revenue growth in local currencies for 2023, citing an ongoing
global economic slowdown and the pressure on real estate and
construction sectors.
The company anticipates new installation markets, including
China, to decline further, and said it expects modernization and
service markets to keep growing across all regions.
China makes up around 17% of Schindler sales.
"The improvements over the last two quarters indicate that
our recovery is in motion," Chief Executive Officer Silvio
Napoli said in a statement.
China's real estate sector, which is responsible for broadly
one-third of its gross domestic product (GDP), was one of the
biggest drags on the country's economy last year.
Economic growth in China in 2022 slumped to one of its
weakest rates in nearly half a century, hit by a property market
slump and by pandemic controls and COVID-19 outbreaks that
especially affected the second and the fourth quarters.
The company's fourth-quarter net profit was 178 million
Swiss francs ($192 million), beating analysts' estimates of 170
million francs.
Its fourth-quarter order intake declined by 4.3% to 2.99
billion francs, below last year's 3.13 billion francs. However,
it beat the 2.88 billion francs estimate provided in a
company-provided consensus.
Schindler also said it would propose an unchanged dividend
of 4.00 Swiss francs per share.
($1 = 0.9269 Swiss francs)
