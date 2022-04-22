Schlumberger reports higher profit as drilling activity increases

Oil prices have climbed to their highest in more than a decade during the quarter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global supply dynamics. U.S. oil is around $102 a barrel, while Brent is trading at $106.5 a barrel.

Strong prices have encouraged drilling activity, lifting the U.S. rig count to 673 at the end of the first quarter, up almost 15% from late 2021, according to Baker Hughes data.

The company also approved 40% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to 17.5 cents per share.

The company posted net income of $510 million, or 36 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with $299 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)