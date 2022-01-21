Schlumberger's profit rises as higher oil prices spur drilling demand

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV reported a rise
in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as demand for the company's
oilfield services and related equipment was boosted by producers
looking to capitalize on higher crude prices.
Crude prices surged about 50% last year and are currently
trading at seven-year highs on the back of a vaccine-fueled
demand recovery and tight supplies in the market.
"Absent any further COVID-related disruption, oil demand is
expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels before the end of the
year and to further strengthen in 2023," said Olivier Le Peuch,
Schlumberger's chief executive officer.
Worldwide rig counts was 1,563 at the end of the
fourth-quarter, compared with 1,104 in 2020, according to Baker
Hughes' data.
The world's largest oilfield services provider said net
income rose to $601 million, or 42 cents per share, for the
three months ended Dec. 31, from $374 million, or 27 cents per
share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)