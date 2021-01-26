Schneider Electric : Enables Direct Replacement of Siemens RL Breakers with IIoT-Ready Masterpact MTZ

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a direct replacement solution with the IIoT-ready Masterpact MTZ breaker for obsolete Siemens RL breakers. The tested and validated Masterpact MTZ direct replacement brings next generation IIoT capabilities to critical industrial buildings and plants, enabling more efficient and reliable power, enhanced performance and increased safety.

The direct replacement solution now offers a new, seamless upgrade solution for customers with obsolete Siemens RL circuit breakers in need of replacement options. Designed for electro-intensive industries, the Masterpact MTZ provides facility managers with an option to upgrade and modernize to the latest circuit breaker technology, reducing the time investment for customization and high cost of purchasing new equipment.

“The Siemens RL breaker was popular among industrial customers for a number of years. However, now obsolete and unsupported, these customers are looking for ways to upgrade and modernize with minimal downtime without the friction of a costly replacement,” said Gabe Arce, US Services Modernization Offer Manager, Schneider Electric. “Offering the MTZ as a direct replacement takes the guesswork out of equipment maintenance and modernization for our customers, giving them a tested and validated solution that meets their unique needs and reduces the burden of downtime and budget resources that often come with upgrading to new equipment.”

The Masterpact MTZ circuit breaker offers connectivity, enhanced relay protection features, and customization via digital modules, helping to increase equipment lifespan, enhance personnel safety and reduce the risk of failure. Customers upgrading to the Masterpact MTZ also receive the option to install Schneider Electric’s Asset Connect offer, allowing for the continuous thermal and environmental monitoring of critical equipment parts for early detection of issues to reduce future unplanned outages.

Schneider Electric Services also provides 24/7 remote monitoring services for business-critical electrical distribution and rotating equipment to help mitigate future risks. EcoStruxure Asset Advisor provides analytics-based notifications and dashboards, as well as monitoring & notifications by our Services experts to ensure customers are advised of any irregularities or impending failures in advance to be able to prevent issues impacting business continuity. This type of comprehensive digital modernization solution will also unlock the potential for predictive analytics, predictive maintenance and reduce the total cost of ownership of the equipment.

The Masterpact MTZ direct replacement is an easy and fast upgrade solution, offering an installation time of less than two hours. In addition to the Siemens RL breaker, the Masterpact MTZ can be leveraged as an upgrade solution for more than 170 other designs.

Reducing Cost and Downtime with Retrofits

Retrofit modernization or upgrade solutions can cost 30-70% less compared with replacement of the entire switchgear due to 3-4 times lower site work costs (avoid cabling and/or civil work), 20-50% less material costs (more sustainable due to less new materials consumption) and considerably less downtime to minimize operational disruption (1-4 hours vs 2-6 days for replacement of entire switchgear).

For more information about Schneider Electric’s modernization solutions, please visit: se.com/digmod.

