Schneider Electric : Launches Next Generation PowerPacT Circuit Breaker Series at NECA Nashville 2021

10/10/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
  • The next generation of PowerPacT circuit breakers deliver performance, productivity, and connectivity in one
  • Equipped with Visi-TripTM LED breaker locator, the industry’s only LED locator in a molded case circuit breaker
  • Improved user experience that increases confidence, improves operations, saves time and resources and allows for simplified feature enhancements

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation and the industry’s leader in circuit breakers, today announced the launch of its new and improved PowerPacTTM Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) series at the 2021 NECA Convention Nashville. The new PowerPacT series focuses on innovative technology designed to meet the needs of Schneider Electric’s customers, offering an improved circuit breaker solution for the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005032/en/

Next Generation PowerPact Molded Case Circuit Breaker (Photo: Business Wire)

Next Generation PowerPact Molded Case Circuit Breaker (Photo: Business Wire)

The intelligent and reliable multi-standard compliant range of molded case circuit breakers enable customers to increase operational efficiency and deliver unrivaled reliability to power tomorrow. The updated PowerPacT MCCB is equipped with features including:

  • Visi-TripTM LED breaker locator: The industry’s only LED locator in an MCCB provides a visual light alert when a breaker needs to be inspected, increasing safety and saving customers time finding the concern and allowing them to begin the troubleshooting process faster
  • Updated front cover design:Embeds all connectivity features into the display with sleek new product brand signature and product QR codes, allowing customers to easily upgrade solutions and gain quick access to device documentation
  • Semi-transparent breaker: Gives customers direct visibility to auxiliaries installed within the breaker and provides simplified retrofitting with additional accessories
  • Zigbee wireless technology: Coming soon, PowerPacT breakers will be compatible with optional wireless technology for accessories. Zigbee saves customers time by eliminating the need to hard-wire connections and improves productivity by providing real-time remote notifications

“We designed PowerPacT specifically from customers’ insights to address the most important pain points they were facing with breakers,” said Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice President for Global Power Products at Schneider Electric. “These features will transform daily operations for customers and contractors who would otherwise spend hours trying to locate a single tripped breaker or disassemble panels to repair a faulty device or locate important product information.”

The new PowerPacT series saves valuable time and resources while reducing risk, simplifying installation and maintenance, and offering scalable upgrades which are future-proof to meet environmental standards. PowerPacT MCCBs provide a clear opportunity for contractors, specifiers, electrical OEMs and distributors to increase power resiliency and mitigate circuit breaker trip issues for hospitals, utilities, electrical construction sites and more.

Schneider Electric’s PowerPacT solution will be on display at the 2021 NECA Convention in Schneider Electric’s Interactive Booth #1553 and the Showstopper Showcase.

To learn more about the PowerPacT range, visit se.com/powerpact. Purchases can be made through local distributors or Schneider Electric.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Hashtags: #PowerPacT #SomethingBright #LifeIsOn #SchneiderElectric


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS