Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schneider Electric : Launches the New FlexSeT Switchboard at NECA Nashville 2021

10/10/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Simplified, modular service model for switchboard design, sourcing, installation, and maintenance offers flexibility to fit specific project needs
  • Dramatically shortened lead times and improved design flexibility help meet customers’ needs at every stage of a project

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its new FlexSeT low voltage switchboard being unveiled at the 2021 NECA Convention Nashville.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005034/en/

Introducing the New FlexSeT Switchboard from Schneider Electric (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing the New FlexSeT Switchboard from Schneider Electric (Photo: Business Wire)

FlexSeT provides a new service model for switchboard sourcing, installation and maintenance that reduces project risk, increases construction efficiencies, and dramatically shortens lead times. With a simplified, modular service model at all project stages, FlexSeT is designed to accelerate deployments for optimal efficiency. The product features a number of enhancements to eliminate the need for manual processes that can be slow and inefficient. The new switchboard improves daily operations with digital solutions:

  • Digital integration: A modern design provides easy assembly, and simplified installation and maintenance, all monitored and managed with convenient digital apps
  • Full traceability: Partners can track assembly progress through scannable QR codes on each accessory and simplify future maintenance through interactive digital twins of all installations
  • Customized configuration: Flexible order designs mean switchboards meet specific project and customer needs, and a modular design allows for seamless upgrades for future enhancements
  • Faster deployments: Lead times in as little as 72 hours with simplified installation requiring just two hours for a team of two
  • New quality standards: FlexSeT is the industry’s first switchboard to utilize UL’s Extended Manufacturing Assemblers Process (EMAP) standards for quality assurance and flexible assembly options

“For electrical professionals looking to reduce project risk and increase assembly and installation efficiencies, FlexSeT is a groundbreaking new switchboard offering,” said Guillaume Le Gouic, Senior Vice President of Power Systems at Schneider Electric. “The simplified, digital-first design allows partners to confidently serve their customers’ needs at every stage of a project, with future-proof flexibility to provide value no matter how those needs change with new facility demands or integrations.”

The FlexSeT low voltage switchboard is the first modular switchboard in Schneider Electric’s new SeT series. The series features a modern, consistent design with digital integrations for simplified installation, assembly and maintenance, saving time and costs for contractors, distributors, panel builders and consulting engineers.

Schneider Electric’s FlexSeT switchboard will be on display at the 2021 NECA Convention in Schneider Electric’s Interactive Booth #1553 and the Showstopper Showcase.

To learn more about FlexSeT, visit se.com/us/flexset. Purchases can be made through local distributors or Schneider Electric.

- ### -

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

https://www.twitter.com/SchneiderNA
https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectricUS/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric
https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate
https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/
http://blog.se.com/

Hashtags: #FlexSeT #TheFutureIsSet #LifeIsOn #SchneiderElectric


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Bogura Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Clients' Get-together
PU
02:01pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important October 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – PYPL
GL
01:40pNICELY NETWORK : Expands Affiliate Business, Delivers Improved Performance for Merchants
BU
01:36pIndia's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
RE
01:21pFacebook will try to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content
RE
01:12pBHP : Samarco filing of judicial reorganisation
PU
01:06pBOX OFFICE : 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million
RE
12:42pST ANTHONY GOLD : Corporate Update
PU
12:35pPlumbing Manufacturers International Congratulates California's Adoption of Industry's Lead-Testing Requirement for Certified Drinking Water Devices
BU
12:31pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Launches Next Generation PowerPacT Circuit Breaker Series at NECA Nashville 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says
2India's Reliance swoops on solar capacity as part of net zero goal
3O'Reilly Automotive : Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market..
4Yellen confident U.S. Congress will pass minimum global corporate tax
5Reliance Industries agrees to buy up to 40% of Sterling and Wilson Sola..

HOT NEWS