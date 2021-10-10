Schneider Electric : Launches the New FlexSeT Switchboard at NECA Nashville 2021

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its new FlexSeT low voltage switchboard being unveiled at the 2021 NECA Convention Nashville.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005034/en/

Introducing the New FlexSeT Switchboard from Schneider Electric (Photo: Business Wire)

FlexSeT provides a new service model for switchboard sourcing, installation and maintenance that reduces project risk, increases construction efficiencies, and dramatically shortens lead times. With a simplified, modular service model at all project stages, FlexSeT is designed to accelerate deployments for optimal efficiency. The product features a number of enhancements to eliminate the need for manual processes that can be slow and inefficient. The new switchboard improves daily operations with digital solutions:

Digital integration: A modern design provides easy assembly, and simplified installation and maintenance, all monitored and managed with convenient digital apps

A modern design provides easy assembly, and simplified installation and maintenance, all monitored and managed with convenient digital apps Full traceability: Partners can track assembly progress through scannable QR codes on each accessory and simplify future maintenance through interactive digital twins of all installations

Partners can track assembly progress through scannable QR codes on each accessory and simplify future maintenance through interactive digital twins of all installations Customized configuration: Flexible order designs mean switchboards meet specific project and customer needs, and a modular design allows for seamless upgrades for future enhancements

Flexible order designs mean switchboards meet specific project and customer needs, and a modular design allows for seamless upgrades for future enhancements Faster deployments: Lead times in as little as 72 hours with simplified installation requiring just two hours for a team of two

Lead times in as little as 72 hours with simplified installation requiring just two hours for a team of two New quality standards: FlexSeT is the industry’s first switchboard to utilize UL’s Extended Manufacturing Assemblers Process (EMAP) standards for quality assurance and flexible assembly options

“For electrical professionals looking to reduce project risk and increase assembly and installation efficiencies, FlexSeT is a groundbreaking new switchboard offering,” said Guillaume Le Gouic, Senior Vice President of Power Systems at Schneider Electric. “The simplified, digital-first design allows partners to confidently serve their customers’ needs at every stage of a project, with future-proof flexibility to provide value no matter how those needs change with new facility demands or integrations.”

The FlexSeT low voltage switchboard is the first modular switchboard in Schneider Electric’s new SeT series. The series features a modern, consistent design with digital integrations for simplified installation, assembly and maintenance, saving time and costs for contractors, distributors, panel builders and consulting engineers.

Schneider Electric’s FlexSeT switchboard will be on display at the 2021 NECA Convention in Schneider Electric’s Interactive Booth #1553 and the Showstopper Showcase.

To learn more about FlexSeT, visit se.com/us/flexset. Purchases can be made through local distributors or Schneider Electric.

- ### -

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

https://www.twitter.com/SchneiderNA

https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectricUS/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric

https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/

http://blog.se.com/

Hashtags: #FlexSeT #TheFutureIsSet #LifeIsOn #SchneiderElectric

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005034/en/