Schneider Electric : and UL Unveil New Extended Manufacturing Assembly Process

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and UL, the global safety science leader, today announced the new Extended Manufacturing Assembly Process (EMAP) enabling UL authorized assemblers to apply the UL Certification Mark to a compliant product at a location that is outside of the physical location manufacturing factories. With a new process that is all-digital, Schneider Electric is the world’s first manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment, devices and software to utilize EMAP. Unveiled with the new FlexSeT switchboard, Schneider Electric has launched the industry’s first device compliant with the process’s rigorous standards. EMAP-authorized assembly sites must meet the same qualifications as a UL authorized factory through three key steps in the overall process:

Authorization of assembly sites

Issuance process of how UL authorizes and applies the UL Mark for product safety

Surveillance by which ongoing inspections occur

UL and Schneider Electric collaborated to create the Extended Manufacturing Assembly Process to enhance the assembly experience with digital integrations that offer efficiency, accuracy, and time savings. The process provides a best-in-class digital journey through the design, build, and operate phases, making assembly, maintenance, and updates easy to manage throughout the product lifecycle.

By creating a unique “digital twin” for each product, assemblers are guided step-by-step through the assembly process by a visual model, and customers and maintenance workers can easily identify any components requiring updates or replacement. The modular design also provides more seamless installation and maintenance without specialized training for different devices.

“We are incredibly proud of the standards EMAP sets for the industry and the trust it provides for businesses around the world,” said Milan Dotlich, Vice President and General Manager, Energy and Industrial Automation for UL. “The process we’ve developed with Schneider Electric provides much-needed opportunities to expand the scope of cutting-edge equipment outside of a select few locations, while still ensuring every device meets the highest level of quality for safety and reliability.”

“As the first UL-certified switchboard utilizing EMAP in the industry, FlexSeT is the next step in the digital transformation of the industry,” said Guillaume Le Gouic, Senior Vice President of Power Systems at Schneider Electric. “We’re extremely grateful to UL for their leadership and collaboration in establishing the new process, and the commitment it provides to our customers and distributors.”

To learn more about the new FlexSeT switchboard and EMAP compliance, visit se.com/us/flexset. Purchases can be made through local distributors or Schneider Electric.

