Schneider Electric : Introduces APC Smart-UPS Ultra, the Smallest, Lightest Single-phase 3 kW UPS on the Market

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today introduced APC™ Smart-UPS™ Ultra, the industry’s first 3kW 1U single-phase Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS). Designed to deliver more power, flexibility, and intelligent monitoring in the smallest footprint, the APC Smart-UPS Ultra enables IT professionals and solution providers to address many of the challenges with deploying IT infrastructure in distributed edge computing environments and at the edge.

The global edge computing market is facing massive growth, growing at 12.5% annually to an estimated $250.6 billion in 2024, according to IDC. The proliferation of digital technologies and smart applications is driving the need for compute, network, and storage resources that are localized and in close proximity to enable business critical processes and experiences that rely on network connectivity to the cloud. Yet, configuring, deploying, and maintaining the supporting IT infrastructure for multiple, geographically dispersed sites comes with unique challenges.

With the APC Smart-UPS Ultra, Schneider Electric is bringing to market its smallest, most advanced single-phase UPS that provides the flexibility to install anywhere and save on total cost of ownership (TCO) without compromising businesses’ power protection needs.

“To meet the digital demands of the future, local, regional and cloud data centers must be designed to be sustainable, resilient, efficient and adaptable. Schneider Electric continues to innovate and respond to customer needs with the introduction of the APC Smart-UPS Ultra,” said Tarunjeet Sarao, Senior Vice President, Transactional & Edge Line of Business at Schneider Electric. “The first of its kind, APC Smart-UPS Ultra is redefining the single-phase UPS, making it lighter and more powerful with the next generation semiconductor technology. In addition, it uses lithium-ion technology to power distributed IT and edge computing sites to ensure our digital life is on.”

APC Smart-UPS delivers more power in less space

In distributed IT and edge environments there are often significant physical space considerations, with a premium placed on maximizing square footage and operating the space efficiently to optimize IT systems and improve the bottom line.

The APC Smart-UPS Ultra’s compact design delivers more power while taking up less IT space, providing the installation flexibility and power density you need for today and into the future. The UPS’s compact design is up to 50% smaller and lighter than comparable UPS solutions on the market today. The APC Smart-UPS Ultra offers flexible mounting options including rack, tower or wall/ceiling mounts, so it can be placed out of the way to allow for more space for IT in the rack.

Lithium-ion battery offers lower TCO over 10 years, reducing site visits

Effective power management is critical for any IT environment, but regular and effective maintenance of power protection equipment such as UPSs, especially across multiple distributed sites, can require costly ongoing OpEx investment.

The APC Smart-UPS Ultra’s Lithium-ion battery lasts up to three times longer than a traditional valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) powered UPS and will not need to be replaced under normal operating conditions. This helps to eliminate costly battery replacement, labor and service fees and visits over the life of the UPS. The APC Smart-UPS Ultra saves up to 15% on TCO over 10 years and comes with a 5-year warranty.

EcoStruxure Ready APC Smart-UPS Ultra ensures better visibility anytime, anywhere

Being understaffed or lacking onsite staff makes management, maintenance and service activities such as inspecting equipment, replacing batteries, swapping out failed equipment very burdensome, particularly if assets are highly distributed and geographically dispersed. APC Smart-UPS Ultra is EcoStruxure™ Ready which allows cloud-based monitoring, delivers data-driven recommendations to optimize performance, and enables wherever-you-go visibility across multiple UPS devices. Connectivity is available via Ethernet Port or embedded network port, and the EcoStruxure Ready APC Smart-UPS web portal provides automated, customizable alerts regarding the health of the UPS to make preventative maintenance simpler in order to reduce downtime and lower mean time to repair.

The APC Smart-UPS Ultra is available in North America starting in September 2021 and availability for additional global markets will be announced later in the year. To learn more about the APC Smart-UPS Ultra, visit this web page.

Discover EcoStruxure

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge computing control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Discover Life Is On

