Schneider Electric :'s Shannon Sbar Named One of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2021 for Fifth Year in a Row

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Shannon Sbar, Vice President of Channels, North America, to its exclusive list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2021, marking the fifth year in a row that she has been named to this list. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth.

As Vice President of Channel, Sbar is responsible for driving revenue, strategy and profitability within the North American Channels organization. Under her vision and direction, the Channel team – which consists of IT Distribution, National Solution Providers, Electrical Distribution, the OEM Channel, Retail, Ecommerce Partners, Field Sales and Channel Marketing – is focused on increasing business effectiveness, creating strategic relationships, driving growth and improving customer satisfaction.

Partners faced a significantly challenging year in 2020, so Sbar and her team quickly pivoted and adapted the business’ strategies to ensure partners had the support they needed – both with the right people and programs. Over the last year, she led initiatives to better support partners through the power of simplification. The team kickstarted its partner program revolution by relaunching its opportunity registration program as ORP Simplified to reduce complexities and increase discounts at a critical time for partners. They also focused on go-to-market strategies and unveiled software and digital services to enable greater agility and success for partners.

“Since joining the company over a dozen years ago, Shannon has continued to exemplify the leadership needed to help our organization do what we do best – helping our partner community overcome today’s challenges so they’re successful now and in the future,” said Jay Owen, Senior Vice President, North America Secure Power division, Schneider Electric. “Shannon has a unique ability to understand what it means to be a true partner to both her colleagues and to our extensive channel community. We could not be prouder that she has been named to this prestigious list for the fifth year in a row.”

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

The 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs were chosen by the CRN editorial staff as the individuals who stand at the very top of this elite group. These top executives have cultivated the greatest professional and channel achievements, and their leadership will greatly impact the future IT community, driving growth and innovation.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005114/en/