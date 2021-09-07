Log in
Schneider Electric : to Announce “Partnerships of the Future” Program During Live Online Event

09/07/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
Schneider Electric to unveil its new Partnerships of the Future program and its latest solutions designed to help meet the rapidly changing sustainability and efficiency challenges of our generation

There is still time to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, but we have to act fast. As the most sustainable corporation in the world, Schneider Electric recognizes that no company can succeed alone. Schneider Electric’s partners will be at the forefront of the energy transition, ensuring our smart energy grid, our homes and our cities can continue powering the global economy – all while helping to protect the biodiversity around us and stop climate change.

Partners that wish to embark on a transformation journey need to align with vendors that understand the process and assist every step of the way. Partnerships of the Future go beyond solutions, technologies, and training. We're talking about a fundamental shift where the partners that truly matter to customers are continuously engaged, invested in customer success and fully aligned with driving business outcomes.

We will look at the latest innovations that allow us to have simplified ways of working to help partners save time. How open partnerships and ecosystems allow collaboration, Digital Transformation helping our partners grow their business and resiliency.

Join Us: Partnerships of the Future Streaming Event

Who:

Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice President, Global Power Products, Schneider Electric

 

Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice President, Energy Management

 

Andrea Donadel, Senior Vice President of Strategy – Global Power Products Business, Schneider Electric

 

 

What:

Schneider will unveil how it enables partners in the new electric world by investing in the growth of partners through knowledge transfer, enabling them to win more business by leveraging Simplified, Open, and Digital Solutions.

 

 

Where:

LinkedIn Live – Streaming Online: https://www.linkedin.com/events/partnershipsofthefuturefuelings6831647536348962816/

 

 

When:

September 9, 2021, 6:00am ET (12:00pm CET)

 

 

Contact:

Vicki True, Media Relations Manager, Schneider Electric – vicki.true@se.com

Follow Schneider Electric on Social Media
Twitter @SchneiderElec
Instagram @SchneiderElectric
Facebook @SchneiderElectricUS
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate

Partnerships of the Future Program
Thursday, September 9, 2021

12:05 - 12:10
Event opening: Electric 4.0
We are building the Partnerships of the Future underpinned by our core pillars of simplification, openness and Digitalisation to work and empower our partners towards the new electric world.
Philippe DELORME

12:10 - 12:15
Keynote: Partnerships of the Future – Why transformation is needed?
How SE plans its future in the Digital journey – A blueprint for our partners transformation
Rohan Kelkar

12:15 - 12:25
Perspectives Session: What is the Market Saying
IDC – Partners of the Future– 5 steps you need to take today as a partner
Stuart Wilson

12:25 - 12:40
Dedicated channel support programs –

Simplified ways of working, Helping our partners to be future ready
Introduce the latest Hero offers and how they can help our partner move closer to their sustainable goals
Andrea DONADEL

Open partnerships enabling open collaboration
Our commitment to help our partners unleash their potential in the new electric world with curated support and digital transformation.
Jean Baptiste Hazard

Digital enables efficiency and Growth
Digitalization that enables new services and software that increases efficiency at every stage of the project lifecycle
Andrea DONADEL, Jean Baptiste Hazard

Resources:


© Business Wire 2021
