Schneider Electric : to Detail Benefits of EcoStruxure Automation Expert for Water/Wastewater at WEFTEC 2021

10/06/2021 | 11:21am EDT
  • Schneider Electric will unveil the latest version of EcoStruxure Automation Expert to the public for the first time during WEFTEC 2021
  • Water-focused universal automation platform brings unprecedented efficiency and flexibility to operations across the Water industry 

Automation architectures have remained fundamentally unchanged for 30+ years. They struggle to accommodate complex business challenges because they were never designed with today's technology in mind. This challenge has greatly impacted Water/Wastewater, increasing operating costs and limiting modernization opportunities.

Advances in machine learning, augmented reality, and the IoT hold great promise to meet the demands of today's agile and digital world. However, realizing this promise is limited by closed automation platforms that make it difficult to integrate third-party components and are expensive to upgrade and maintain.

Kaishi Zhang, Global Director, Product Management at Schneider Electric shares that it does not have to be this way. It’s Water’s turn to embrace the benefits of open-operating platforms. Universal automation is the world of interoperable "plug and produce" automation software components. Learn how this “industrial app store” will allow operators to select from best-of-breed technologies—without regard to vendor.

Interview Opportunity: Kaishi Zhang, Schneider Electric
Shares the benefits that Universal Automation offers the Water/Wastewater industry and details the latest release of EcoStruxure Automation Expert for the water segment.

Who:

Kaishi Zhang, Global Director, Product Management, Schneider Electric

 

 

What:

“Not Business as Usual Automation” – Speaker Presentation

 

Booth 761 – South Hall A

 

https://weftec21.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/session-details.cfm?scheduleid=594

 

 

Where:

WEFTEC 2021 Exhibition & Conference, Chicago

 

 

When:

Tuesday, October 19, 2021; 2:00 – 2:25 PM CT

 

 

Contact:

Thomas Eck, Media Relations Manager, Schneider Electric – thomas.eck@se.com

 

Contact today to schedule your interview.

Additional Information

For additional information on Schneider Electric solutions for Water and Wastewater, please visit: https://www.se.com/us/en/work/solutions/for-business/water/.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Hashtags

#SchneiderElectric, #LifeIsOn, #WEFTEC, #UniversalAutomation, #EcoStruxure


© Business Wire 2021
