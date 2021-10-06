Schneider Electric : to Detail Benefits of EcoStruxure Automation Expert for Water/Wastewater at WEFTEC 2021

Automation architectures have remained fundamentally unchanged for 30+ years. They struggle to accommodate complex business challenges because they were never designed with today's technology in mind. This challenge has greatly impacted Water/Wastewater, increasing operating costs and limiting modernization opportunities.

Advances in machine learning, augmented reality, and the IoT hold great promise to meet the demands of today's agile and digital world. However, realizing this promise is limited by closed automation platforms that make it difficult to integrate third-party components and are expensive to upgrade and maintain.

Kaishi Zhang, Global Director, Product Management at Schneider Electric shares that it does not have to be this way. It’s Water’s turn to embrace the benefits of open-operating platforms. Universal automation is the world of interoperable "plug and produce" automation software components. Learn how this “industrial app store” will allow operators to select from best-of-breed technologies—without regard to vendor.

Interview Opportunity: Kaishi Zhang, Schneider Electric

Shares the benefits that Universal Automation offers the Water/Wastewater industry and details the latest release of EcoStruxure Automation Expert for the water segment.

Who: Kaishi Zhang, Global Director, Product Management, Schneider Electric What: “Not Business as Usual Automation” – Speaker Presentation Booth 761 – South Hall A https://weftec21.mapyourshow.com/8_0/sessions/session-details.cfm?scheduleid=594 Where: WEFTEC 2021 Exhibition & Conference, Chicago When: Tuesday, October 19, 2021; 2:00 – 2:25 PM CT Contact: Thomas Eck, Media Relations Manager, Schneider Electric – thomas.eck@se.com Contact today to schedule your interview.

For additional information on Schneider Electric solutions for Water and Wastewater, please visit: https://www.se.com/us/en/work/solutions/for-business/water/.

