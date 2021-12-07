ScholarShare 529 Announces Holiday Offer to Help Families Kickstart College Savings

Anyone opening a new ScholarShare 529 account between December 8-12 will receive a $50 Target Gift Card

ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, has a special offer designed to help California families save for college this holiday season: families who open a new ScholarShare 529 account between December 8-12 with $50 or more and set up recurring contributions of $25 or more for six consecutive months will receive a $50 Target Gift Card.

“Saving for college has never been more important, and opening a ScholarShare 529 account can be one of the greatest gifts you can give your child this holiday season,” said California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Chair of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “This is a great opportunity for anyone who has been thinking of opening a college savings account to do so.”

ScholarShare 529 provides a powerful combination of benefits for college savers. The plan provides 100 percent tax-free growth, which can mean more money for college. In addition, ScholarShare 529’s low-cost investments can help savings grow faster, and the smart investment lineup provides options that mature as kids get closer to college. The popular Enrollment Year Investment Portfolios adjust asset allocation as a child’s enrollment year approaches.

In addition to the holiday offer, ScholarShare 529 offers account holders Ugift, a free, easy, and secure way for friends and family to make gift contributions to a ScholarShare 529 savings account, no matter the occasion.

For more information about ScholarShare 529’s holiday offer and to sign up, visit https://www.scholarshare529.com/holidayoffer.

About ScholarShare 529

ScholarShare 529 serves as California’s official college savings plan. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, ScholarShare 529 provides families with a valuable tool that offers a diverse set of investment options, tax-deferred growth, and withdrawals free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, books, certain room and board costs, computer equipment, and other required supplies. ScholarShare 529 manages over $13 billion in assets across more than 370,000 accounts as of 11/26/2021.

To open a ScholarShare 529 account or get more information about the plan, visit www.ScholarShare529.com. For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board, visit www.treasurer.ca.gov/scholarshare

*When you open a new ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan account with a $50 contribution (and sign up for recurring contributions of $25 or more per month for six consecutive months) between December 8, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. (PT) and December 12, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. (PT), you will be mailed a $50 Target GiftCard on or before June 30, 2022. Visit ScholarShare529.com/holidayoffer for complete Terms and Conditions. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsored by California's ScholarShare 529.

