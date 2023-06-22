BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has reiterated ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania that Ukraine's accession to the alliance is out of the question before the end of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The Ukrainian government itself has also stated this, Scholz said in his government statement in the Bundestag on Wednesday. "That's why I'm campaigning for us to focus in Vilnius on what now has absolute priority: Namely, to strengthen Ukraine's actual combat capability."

The NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in mid-July will focus on how Ukraine can be brought closer to NATO and what security guarantees it can be given after the war ends. However, the formal invitation to NATO desired by Ukraine is not likely to be forthcoming.

The Chancellor again promised Ukraine support for as long as it was needed. He pointed out that Germany's civilian and military aid now totaled 16.8 billion euros. He said that Germany would continue to concentrate its arms deliveries on armored combat vehicles, air defense systems, artillery and the necessary ammunition. In this way, Germany is supplying precisely what Ukraine needs most urgently in the ongoing offensive to liberate its territories./mfi/DP/tav